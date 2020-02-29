I’m improving every time in training at Rangers: Bala Devi

football

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 01:20 IST

Indian striker Bala Devi has played two matches so far for Scottish giants Rangers in the Scottish Women’s League. Bala, who is the first Indian woman to play for a football club outside the country, said that the high pace of the game and the cold and windy weather are some of the biggest changes she had to get used to in Scotland.

“It has been a great experience. The first two Cup matches were postponed due to bad weather, and I got to start in the next two, winning both in the process. It’s been such a sweet beginning. Playing club football at this level is kind of a dream come true for me. The weather has been cold and windy. But these are things that a professional footballer needs to cope up with,” Bala said.

Bala said that the training at Rangers was pretty intense and she was looking to making the most of the “amazing” facilities on offer.

“The training sessions are very intense. I can feel myself improving all the time. The level of training and the constant support structure at the club is pushing me to further evaluate myself as a player. This is an opportunity which I have to grab, and make the most of at any cost,” she said.

“The facilities here are quite amazing. The training centre is equipped with all support facilities including gymnasium and a rehab centre. Getting match time after all the hard work in training sessions adds to your satisfaction, and makes you hungry for more.

“From a player’s perspective, every match adds to your confidence. And here we are speaking about matches in the Scottish Women’s League. Such matches add immense value to your quest to become complete as a player. It gives you the confidence that you are as good as a player you thought yourself to be, and that you can do better,” she added.

Bala also said that her teammates have made it easier for her to settle down. “Their warmth made it easier for me to settle down. They have been exceptional, extremely supportive and friendly. They are also curious to know more about India,” she said.

--IANS

rkm/arm