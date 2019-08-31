ISL franchise Delhi Dynamos confirms move to Odisha

football

Indian Super League (ISL) club Delhi Dynamos FC has decided to relocate its home base from the national capital to Bhubaneswar, Odisha after playing the ISL for five years from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The state of Odisha in the last few years have hosted several big sporting events, including the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup and the first two editions of the Hero Super Cup. The Kalinga Stadium, which will be adopted as the club’s new home ground, already hosts the All India Football Federation’s developmental side, Indian Arrows. The stadium also boasts to be the first venue to be provisionally cleared for the upcoming FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup India 2020.

Speaking on the decision of moving the club, owner of the franchise and the President and founding CEO of GMS Leadership, Anil Sharma said in a press release, “It hurts for me to move Delhi Dynamos FC away from the city of Delhi, but certain hard decisions had to be taken. I had a vision for the development of football in the country. And my vision has always made me strive for better. I feel the state of Odisha shares the same vision with me. As difficult as it was for me to take the call, I am immensely happy to say that the Government of Odisha is equally committed and determined to create an environment of sporting excellence in the state.”

In the last two years the state of Odisha has successfully hosted more than 12 national as well as inter national sporting events, which includes the Men’s Hockey World League finals and the AIFF 4 nations Women’s Hero Gold Cup.

“Thus, after a collective discussion and analysis with the management of Delhi Dynamos FC, we have decided to move ahead with the relocation,” Sharma added further.

Rohan Sharma, Director, Delhi Dynamos FC added: “Irrespective of where we play from, our vision is to make India a superpower in global football. While the Club will relocate to Odisha, we will continue nurturing talent via Academy and Soccer Schools in Delhi NCR as well, thereby providing a path to top level football.”

In conjuncture wit h the developments, Delhi Soccer Private Limited, on Saturday, 31st August, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( with the Government of Odisha, to facilitate the move. The signing happened in the presence of the Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik and Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

On this partnership, Patnaik said, “I congratulate and extend a warm welcome to Odisha FC and Indian Super League. It is a significant development towards promotion of football in Odisha. I am sure this partnership would inspire our State’s footballers to pursue the beautiful game of footbal l with greater commitment.”

Behera added, “It is a matter of pride for us to give the people of Odisha their own club that they can support and stand behind. Development of Football in the State is of priority to us. Earlier this week, we received the provisional clearance to host the FIFA U 17 Wom en’s World Cup India 2020 in Bhubaneswar.”

“We are also home to the India U 16 and India U 19 teams as part of our partnership with the All India Football Federation. This project is a significant step in furthering the outreach of football in the state amongst budding footballers and sports lovers alike.”

