e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / La Liga to seek criminal action against pitch invader

La Liga to seek criminal action against pitch invader

Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

football Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MALLORCA
A supporter invades the pitch with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind left during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and FC Barcelona.
A supporter invades the pitch with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind left during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and FC Barcelona.(AP)
         

The Spanish league said Sunday it will file criminal charges against the fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona’s match at Mallorca.

Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field early in the second half, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league condemned the fan’s actions and said they “constituted a crime.” It said such actions “jeopardize everyone’s health and the integrity of the competition.”

The fan told Spanish media his goal was to take a photo with Argentina star Lionel Messi, but he didn’t have time to do it before security officers arrived to take him off the field.

He said he entered the San Moix Stadium by jumping over a fence and then came down from the stands to the field.

The youngster said he was released by police after they noted his details and had him sign a document. He said they made him delete the photo taken with Alba.

The Mundo Deportivo sports daily said the fan is of French origin but has lived in Mallorca his whole life.

tags
top news
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
Gadkari underlines India’s approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In