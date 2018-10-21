Lionel Messi to remain out of action for 3 weeks

Argentinean striker Lionel Messi will remain away from the field for a span of three weeks owing to a fractured arm The FC Barcelona captain had to be substituted in the 26th minute of the match against Sevilla at Camp Nou after he fell in midfield and fractured the radial bone in his right arm.

As per the team’s official website, if Messi remains away from the field for a span of three weeks, he is likely to miss FC Barcelona’s clashes against Inter Milan (24 October), Real Madrid (28 October), Cultural Leonesa (31 October), Rayo Vallecano (3 November), Inter Milan (6 November) and Betis (11 November).

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, while speaking to media after the team’s 4-2 victory over Sevilla, said although Messi’s inaction would be a major loss for the Barcelonan side, the team has the necessary pool of talent to cover for Messi.

With Saturday’s win, FC Barcelona have regained the top spot of the La Liga champions.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 09:16 IST