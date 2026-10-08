39,815 Uttarakhand families get pucca houses under PMAY-G since 2022

As many as 39,815 families in Uttarakhand have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) since 2022, according to state government figures. The scheme aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to homeless families and those living in kutcha or dilapidated houses.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Udham Singh Nagar has recorded the highest number of houses under the scheme at 4,882, followed by Haridwar with 4,493 and Rudraprayag with 4,032. The figures released by the government show 3,900 houses in Chamoli, 3,386 in Pithoragarh, 3,195 in Pauri, 3,057 in Uttarkashi and 2,839 in Dehradun.

The state government said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been pursuing approvals for more houses under the rural and urban housing schemes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. It said Uttarakhand has also been recognised nationally for its performance under PMAY-Urban 2.0.

PMAY-G was launched in 2016 with the objective of providing permanent housing with basic facilities to eligible rural families. Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive ₹1.30 lakh per house through direct benefit transfer into their bank accounts, according to the government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The government said additional assistance is also being provided to beneficiaries. From 2022-23, the amount available for purchasing kitchen materials and utensils was increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per beneficiary following a Chief Minister’s announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said additional assistance is also being provided to beneficiaries. From 2022-23, the amount available for purchasing kitchen materials and utensils was increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per beneficiary following a Chief Minister’s announcement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries receive ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA or Swajal. They are also provided 95 days of wages under the scheme mentioned in the release for construction of their houses.

The government said housing beneficiaries also receive access to drinking water, LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme and electricity connections.

The remaining district-wise figures include 2,789 houses in Champawat, 2,279 in Bageshwar, 2,134 in Tehri, 1,480 in Nainital and 1,349 in Almora.

Dhami said the government was committed to providing pucca houses to every needy family under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said work was continuing to ensure that every eligible family receives the benefit of PMAY-G.