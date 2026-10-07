A beginner and an active trader rarely want the same thing from a trading app. One may simply want to buy a few shares without getting lost in charts and technical data. The other needs quick order placement, live option-chain data, price alerts and low brokerage across dozens of trades.

5 Trading Apps In India For Beginners And Active Traders

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A few platforms manage both reasonably well. This comparison looks at five trading apps available in India, based on their charges, usability, trading tools, investment choices and research facilities. Each one also provides a trading account and a Demat account.

How Were These Trading Apps Selected?

We compared the five apps on the same five parameters: standard brokerage for intraday and F&O trades (weighted most heavily, since it is the cost active traders feel on every order), delivery brokerage, breadth of trading tools and charting, range of investment products, and research or advisory support. Kotak Neo ranks first here specifically because it charges the lowest standard intraday and F&O brokerage among the five – ₹10 per order, against ₹20 at the other four – while still offering a comparable set of charting and research tools. This is a cost-for-active-trading ranking, not a claim that Kotak Neo is the better choice on every criterion: for delivery-only investors, Zerodha and Dhan charge no brokerage at all, while Kotak Neo charges 0.20% of trade value. Each section below states the trade-offs plainly so the ranking can be checked against the numbers rather than taken on faith.

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Rank App Standard Brokerage 1 Kotak Neo Delivery: 0.20% of trade value; intraday: lower of ₹10 or 0.05%; F&O: ₹10 per order 2 Zerodha Delivery: ₹0; intraday and futures: lower of ₹20 or 0.03%; options: ₹20 per order 3 Groww Equity (delivery and intraday): lower of ₹20 or 0.1%, minimum ₹5; F&O: ₹20 per order 4 Dhan Delivery: ₹0; intraday: lower of ₹20 or 0.03%; F&O: ₹20 per order 5 Angel One Delivery and intraday: lower of ₹20 or 0.1%, minimum ₹5; F&O: ₹20 per order View All

{{^usCountry}} charges 0.20% of trade value. Each section below states the trade-offs plainly so the ranking can be checked against the numbers rather than taken on faith.These figures reflect each broker's standard/default plan as published on its own pricing page as of August 2026. Brokerage plans change from time to time, and some brokers run limited-period introductory offers (for example, a capped brokerage-free window for new accounts) on top of these standard rates. Always check the current rate card before opening an account. Statutory charges (STT, exchange transaction charges, SEBI fees, stamp duty) and GST apply on top of brokerage at every broker and are not shown here. 1. Kotak Neo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} charges 0.20% of trade value. Each section below states the trade-offs plainly so the ranking can be checked against the numbers rather than taken on faith.These figures reflect each broker's standard/default plan as published on its own pricing page as of August 2026. Brokerage plans change from time to time, and some brokers run limited-period introductory offers (for example, a capped brokerage-free window for new accounts) on top of these standard rates. Always check the current rate card before opening an account. Statutory charges (STT, exchange transaction charges, SEBI fees, stamp duty) and GST apply on top of brokerage at every broker and are not shown here. 1. Kotak Neo {{/usCountry}}

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Kotak Neo takes the first spot on this comparison’s weighting mainly because of its pricing for active trades. Under the Trade Free Plan, equity intraday orders cost ₹10 or 0.05% per executed order, whichever is lower. F&O brokerage is ₹10 per order. Every other app on this list charges ₹20 per order for the same trades, and Kotak Neo’s active-trading brokerage is roughly half.

There is more to the app than cheaper orders. It comes with TradingView charts, an option chain, basket orders, price alerts and a payoff analyser. Orders can be placed and managed directly from charts. Users also get trading calls from Kotak’s research team, which may help those who do not want to depend entirely on outside research.

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The product range is fairly broad. Stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, commodities and derivatives are all available through the platform. The Kotak Neo trading app and its linked demat account can be opened together in a single, largely paperless process.

Delivery investors need to check the pricing carefully, though. The standard Trade Free Plan charges 0.20% of trade value on equity delivery, while Zerodha and Dhan charge no delivery brokerage at all. On a ₹1 lakh delivery trade, this is a ₹200 brokerage cost on Kotak Neo versus ₹0 on Zerodha or Dhan. However, Kotak Neo makes a stronger case for frequent traders than for someone who only buys shares and holds them for years.

2. Zerodha

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Zerodha remains hard to leave out of any serious comparison. Its Kite platform has been built around a clean trading screen, but it still includes advanced charts, GTT orders, baskets and market alerts. New investors can learn the interface without too much trouble. Regular traders get enough control to place and track orders quickly.

Equity delivery carries no brokerage. For equity intraday and futures, Zerodha charges ₹20 or 0.03% per executed order, whichever is lower. Options cost ₹20 per order. (Note: Zerodha charges ₹40 per executed F&O order if the account has a negative balance or if the cash shortfall against the required 50% cash-collateral component exceeds ₹5 lakh.)

Then there is the wider Zerodha setup. Coin handles direct mutual fund investments. Console provides portfolio analytics, account statements and tax reports. Varsity covers investing and trading through detailed learning modules.

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That ecosystem is Zerodha’s real advantage. It works for someone placing a first delivery order as well as a trader handling multiple positions. Kotak Neo ranks above it here on the specific criterion of active-trading cost, but Zerodha is the better deal for long-term equity investors, since it charges nothing on delivery.

3. Groww

Groww keeps things simple. That matters when someone is investing for the first time and does not yet know where to find holdings, orders, watchlists or basic company information.

Stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs and F&O are available in the same app. The investment process is easy to follow, and users do not have to move between separate platforms for common products.

Groww has also added more serious trading tools. Its Terminal brings charts, the option chain, open positions, orders and market depth onto one customisable screen. Active traders therefore get more than the basic investing interface for which Groww originally became known.

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The pricing is less distinctive and worth flagging explicitly: unlike Zerodha and Dhan, Groww does not offer free equity delivery. Both delivery and intraday equity trades are charged at the lower of ₹20 or 0.1% of trade value, subject to a ₹5 minimum. F&O orders cost ₹20 each. Groww is a convenient starting point, but frequent traders and even simple buy-and-hold delivery investors may find cheaper orders elsewhere.

4. Dhan

Dhan takes a different route. Its platforms are clearly designed with active traders in mind.

Users can trade through integrated TradingView charts, monitor live profit and loss, place basket orders and manage positions without repeatedly moving between screens. Dhan also runs a separate Options Trader platform with payoff graphs, screeners, strategy-building tools and a detailed option chain.

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Its delivery pricing is attractive too. Dhan charges no brokerage on equity delivery, ETFs, IPOs and mutual funds. Individual accounts also come with zero account-opening, platform and annual maintenance charges. Equity intraday orders cost ₹20 or 0.03% per executed order, whichever is lower, while F&O orders cost ₹20.

The only issue is the learning curve. A new investor who wants to buy a few stocks may not need half the tools placed in front of them. For an options trader or someone who depends heavily on technical charts, those same features become the main reason to choose Dhan.

5. Angel One

Angel One sits between a full-service broker and a technology-led trading app. It offers stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, IPOs, commodities and derivatives, along with market research and trading tools.

The platform includes TradingView charts, GTT orders, basket orders and an advanced option chain. SmartAPI is available for traders who want to connect an outside application or build their own trading system.

New accounts get brokerage-free trading up to ₹500 for the first 30 days. After that, equity delivery and intraday brokerage is ₹20 or 0.1% per executed order, whichever is lower, with a minimum charge of ₹5. Futures and options cost ₹20 per order.

Angel One works well for users who want research and execution in one place. Its ARQ advisory tool is a genuine differentiator on that front. Its standard pricing, however, does not stand out against the other names here. Frequent traders can pay less with Kotak Neo, while delivery investors can avoid brokerage entirely with Zerodha or Dhan.

Which Trading App Fits Your Requirements?

Kotak Neo is better placed for someone who trades intraday or in F&O regularly and wants the lowest per-order brokerage on this list, without giving up research or charting tools. Zerodha suits investors who want free delivery trades and an established ecosystem. Groww is easier to approach as a beginner, though it is not the cheapest option even for simple delivery investing. Dhan is built for traders who use technical charts and options strategies. Angel One offers a mix of research and trading facilities, backed by its ARQ advisory tool, though its standard pricing sits in the middle of the pack rather than leading it.

None of these five is cheapest across every use case. So, the right one depends on whether cost is driven mainly by delivery investing, intraday/F&O frequency, or a need for research and advisory support. Brokerage is also only one part of the bill. Check DP charges, AMC, auto square-off fees, call-and-trade charges and statutory taxes before opening the account. These smaller items can make a noticeable difference once trading becomes frequent.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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