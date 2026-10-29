Standfirst: The lights are down, the sparklers are spent, and the pile of festive clothes by the washing machine smells of smoke, sweat and sweets. A regular wash doesn’t always fix it. Here’s what does.

After the Crackers: How to Get Smoke Smell and Stains Out of Diwali Clothes

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Every North Indian home knows the morning after Diwali. The society compound is dusted with paper and ash, the air still carries a faint tang of gunpowder, and the kurtas, sarees and jeans from last night are piled up by the machine. Some of the evidence is easy to spot: a ghee mark from the puris, a smear of mithai, a streak of haldi from the puja. The rest you can only smell.

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Stains and smells are part of a Diwali well spent. Surf Excel has always seen it that way: daag achhe hain. The real question is how quickly the clothes bounce back.

For the stains, Surf Excel takes the hard work out of it. Tough, stubborn food stains like ghee, oil and mithai don’t call for endless scrubbing.

In the machine: Apply Surf Excel Matic Top Load Liquid or Surf Excel Matic Front Load Liquid Detergent (whichever suits your machine) directly to the stain. Rub gently, wait 10 to 15 minutes, then wash. Both leave no residue on fabric, so clothes come out feeling soft.

By hand or in a semi-automatic machine: Soak in Surf Excel Easy Wash Detergent Powder. It lifts tough food stains with less effort and helps keep coloured festive wear bright for longer.

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{{^usCountry}} For the smell, there’s Surf Excel Matic Express Liquid Detergent. It removes bad odours even in a short 15-minute cycle, takes on sweat, and leaves a long-lasting fragrance. And if measuring detergent is the last thing you want to do after a late night, Surf Excel Matic Smart Shots are pre-measured capsules: one for a regular load, two for a heavy one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the smell, there’s Surf Excel Matic Express Liquid Detergent. It removes bad odours even in a short 15-minute cycle, takes on sweat, and leaves a long-lasting fragrance. And if measuring detergent is the last thing you want to do after a late night, Surf Excel Matic Smart Shots are pre-measured capsules: one for a regular load, two for a heavy one. {{/usCountry}}

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Many people wash their clothes, hang them out, and still catch a whiff of smoke when they bring them in. Others find that a shirt worn through a long evening of visiting relatives smells sour even after a machine cycle. Both are common, and neither means you did anything wrong. Odour is a different problem from a stain, and it needs a slightly different approach.

Why smoke smell sticks to clothes

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Cracker smoke leaves behind more than a memory. It settles on clothes as a fine, invisible residue that carries that sharp, familiar smell, and it clings long after the air has cleared.

That’s why airing clothes on the balcony only goes so far. Fresh air carries away some of the loose smell, but the residue stays put until a proper wash lifts it out. Kurtas, sarees, sports tees and jeans can all hold on to it, even when they look perfectly clean.

How a detergent removes odour

Getting rid of odour is mostly about getting rid of what causes it. A good wash lifts away the smoke residue, sweat and food traces in the fabric, and rinses them out instead of letting them settle back on the cloth.

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A few habits make the wash work harder for you:

Soak the smokiest clothes first. If you wash by hand or in a semi-automatic machine, a soak in Surf Excel Easy Wash Detergent Powder gives the wash a head start.

Pick the right liquid for your machine. Surf Excel Matic Top Load Liquid and Surf Excel Matic Front Load Liquid Detergent are each made for their machine type, so choose the one that matches yours.

Don’t rely on a quick rinse. Rinsing only wets the smell. A full wash is what lifts it out.

Cool or lukewarm is fine. A regular cycle at a comfortable temperature usually does the job.

Why sweat odour survives the wash

The second festive complaint is the shirt or blouse that still smells after washing. Fresh sweat barely smells at all. The odour builds up over time, especially in warm, humid weather like Mumbai’s still-sticky November.

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Three things make that smell last:

Build-up: Too much detergent, or an overloaded machine, means clothes don’t rinse properly. Leftover detergent and body oils form a film, and the smell returns as soon as the fabric warms up.

Hard water: Many Mumbai homes deal with hard water, which makes any detergent work harder. Surf Excel Easy Wash Detergent Powder and the Surf Excel Matic Top Load and Front Load liquids contain ingredients that tackle hard-water minerals, so more of the cleaning reaches the smell.

Sports and party wear: Sports tees and synthetic festive blouses tend to hold on to sweat smell more than cotton does.

The fix is simple: the right dose, a machine that isn’t packed to the top, and a full rinse. For everyday sweat and gym wear, Surf Excel Matic Express Liquid Detergent removes odour even in short cycles and is suitable for active wear. The kurta from Lakshmi Puja can be fresh again well before Bhai Dooj.

The vintage jeans question

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A favourite pair of jeans, especially an older one, raises a different worry. Denim soaks up smoke, but frequent hot washes can fade the colour. A balanced approach has four steps:

Air first: Hang the jeans outdoors in the shade for a few hours to let some of the smell escape. Shade protects the colour; direct sun can fade it. Turn them inside out: This protects the colour during the wash. Wash cool and gently: Use cool water and the Surf Excel Matic liquid that suits your machine. Keep them away from heat: Skip the dryer and the iron until the smell has gone, because heat can lock leftover odour in.

If a pair is embroidered, leather-trimmed or studded, check the care label and consider a professional cleaner.

A step-by-step routine for the morning after

Sort first: Keep festive wear, jeans, towels and everyday clothes in separate loads, so each gets the right cycle. Air before washing: Hang clothes in an open, airy spot for an hour or two. Shake out the ash: Do it outdoors, so fine particles don’t end up in the drum. Treat the stains: Pre-treat ghee and food marks with Surf Excel Matic Top Load Liquid or Surf Excel Matic Front Load Liquid Detergent. If you wash by hand, soak them in Surf Excel Easy Wash Detergent Powder instead. Use the right dose: Follow the pack instructions. More detergent doesn’t mean cleaner clothes, and it can leave a film. Don’t overload the machine: Clothes need space and water to rinse properly. Smell-check before drying: If a trace of smoke remains, wash again before the item goes anywhere near heat or the iron. Dry fully: Sun and fresh air dry clothes completely, and fully dry clothes are far less likely to smell. Use shade for coloured and dark clothes. Before washing, always check the garment's care label, for fabric specific washing conditions.

What not to do

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A few popular shortcuts make things worse. Spraying perfume or room freshener over a smoky shirt only layers one smell over another, and the original odour comes back. Putting smelly clothes straight into a closed cupboard or laundry basket traps moisture and makes the smell worse. Ironing or tumble-drying a garment that still smells can make the odour harder to shift. And adding extra detergent for a “stronger” wash leaves a film that holds smell instead of removing it.

Festive odour at a glance

Festive odour Where it comes from What helps Smoke smell Cracker smoke settling on clothes Airing, then a full wash; for hand wash, a soak in Surf Excel Easy Wash Detergent Powder first Sweat odour Long, warm evenings The right dose, a full rinse and Surf Excel Matic Express Liquid Detergent Food and ghee smell Mithai, puris, diya oil Pre-treat with Surf Excel Matic Top Load or Front Load liquid, then wash Stale smell after storage Clothes put away damp or unwashed A thorough wash, complete drying, breathable storage Smoke in denim Jeans soak up smoke Shade airing, an inside-out cool wash, no heat until the smell is gone View All

A note on fresh smell

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Many people want clothes that smell fresh without a heavy perfume. Real freshness starts with getting the smell out, not covering it up. Once clothes are properly washed and fully dry, a detergent’s fragrance adds a pleasant finish on top. Surf Excel Matic Express Liquid Detergent and Surf Excel Matic Smart Shots both leave a long-lasting fragrance, so the freshness stays after the clothes are folded away.

The thread that ties it together

Smoke, sweat and food smells look like three different problems, but they have the same answer: wash out what’s causing the smell, use the right dose, rinse properly and dry completely.

“People often assume that a smell means the wash did not work, but odour is usually a residue problem,” said a Hindustan Unilever Home Care spokesperson. “When the detergent, the dose and the drying are right, the smell goes along with the dirt.”

It fits the brand’s long-held view, summed up in Daag Achhe Hain, that marks and memories are the by-product of a festival well spent. The smell of Diwali night is a good one while it lasts. The morning after, the job is simply to get it out of the clothes, so the next celebration starts fresh.

A note on fabrics: always check the garment care label. Take silk, wool, zari and embellished pieces to a professional dry cleaner, and follow the pack instructions.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.