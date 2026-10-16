...
...
Next Story

Amar'e Stoudemire goes from M

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-PHX-STOUDEMIRE/

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 00:39:22 IST
Reuters |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Amar'e Stoudemire has traded in his jersey and shorts for a dress uniform and a badge.

HT Image
HT Image

Now 43, the former All-NBA player and recent enshrinee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, graduated from the Miami Dade College School of Justice's Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday. He will move into a position as an officer with the county's school police department.

On its X account, the college posted photos of the smiling 6-foot-10 Stoudemire with his classmates and teachers.

A statement from Miami Dade College explained Stoudemire's motivation.

"For Amar'e, this is more than a second career," the school announced in a post on X. "Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream, inspired in part by family members who served in law enforcement. Now, he will begin a new chapter as a police officer with the Miami Dade Schools Police Department, giving back to our community and serving as a positive influence for the next generation."

Born in Florida, Stoudemire went straight from high school to the NBA, selected with the ninth overall pick in 2002 by the Phoenix Suns. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2003 and was a six-time All-Star.

Stoudemire averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over his 846 regular-season games .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Amar'e Stoudemire goes from M
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks