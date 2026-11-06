Amit Shah honours Narendra Singh Negi and Hemant Pandey at Uttarakhand event

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the state foundation day celebrations in Dehradun.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport, in Dehradun. (@pushkardhami)

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The awards were presented during a ceremony at Parade Ground under the Uttarakhand Film Policy, 2024. The two artists were selected for the awards for 2024 and 2025, respectively, in recognition of their contributions to Uttarakhand cinema and the arts. Each received a cash award of ₹2 lakh and a citation.

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Negi was honoured for 2024. Through his folk songs, he has given voice to Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, social concerns and public sentiment, contributing to the state's cultural identity, according to the state government.

Pandey received the award for 2025. His acting has helped bring recognition to Uttarakhand at the national level, while he has established a distinct identity in the Indian film and entertainment industry, the government said.

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{{^usCountry}} The awards are part of the state government's initiative to encourage Uttarakhand's folk culture, regional cinema and arts, and recognise individuals who have made notable contributions to these fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The awards are part of the state government's initiative to encourage Uttarakhand's folk culture, regional cinema and arts, and recognise individuals who have made notable contributions to these fields. {{/usCountry}}

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The honours were presented by Shah and Dhami at the state foundation day programme, held at Parade Ground. The Uttarakhand Film Policy, 2024, provides the framework under which the two awardees were selected for the respective years.

The government said the Uttarakhand Film Awards are intended to promote the state's cultural traditions and regional film industry, while acknowledging artists whose work has contributed to the sector.

Both artists received the same award amount and a citation, with the honours covering the 2024 and 2025 award years.