Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 62 development projects worth ₹1,475.31 crore during the state foundation day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitate folk singer Hema Negi Karasi at the Uttarakhand Rajyotsav Samaroh, celebrating the state's 26th Foundation Day, at Parade Ground, in Dehradun on Friday. (virender singh negi)

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The projects cover roads, electricity, drinking water, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and other infrastructure. Of the total, 44 projects worth ₹1,073.11 crore were taken up for foundation laying, while 18 projects worth ₹402.20 crore were inaugurated.

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Shah said Uttarakhand would be the first milestone in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said the state's gross state domestic product had grown by 50% and per capita income by 40% compared with 2022.

He added that investments worth more than ₹1 lakh crore had been grounded from the ₹3.56 lakh crore of agreements signed at the Global Investors Summit. Shah also cited the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating law and anti-conversion law among the state government's decisions. According to him, 35,000 young people had received government jobs and more than three lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Char Dham all-weather road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project and ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, Shah said central and state government efforts had accelerated development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Char Dham all-weather road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project and ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, Shah said central and state government efforts had accelerated development. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said his government was working to make Uttarakhand a developed and prosperous state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. He said expansion in connectivity, tourism, industry, self-employment and infrastructure was strengthening the economy. He also said Uttarakhand had ranked first in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals index.

At the ceremony, Shah and Dhami presented the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman 2026 to 15 people. Folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Six children received the first Chief Minister's State Bravery Awards, each carrying ₹51,000.