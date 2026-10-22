Bills DB Sam Franklin appeals NFL's 1-game suspension, denying he spit at Raiders player

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin appealed the NFL's decision to suspend him for one game without pay for allegedly spitting at a Raiders opponent during a game last weekend, the player's agent said on Wednesday.

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The appeal was launched within hours of the NFL issuing the suspension, with a hearing scheduled to take place on Thursday.

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“We adamantly deny Sam spit on anyone,” Franklin's agent Harold Lewis told The Associated Press by phone. “We look forward to the process to fully exonerate him tomorrow at the hearing and the apology he deserves.”

Franklin also denied the allegation in a message posted on his Instagram account, saying he's “not a dirty player."

He said he was defending himself without resorting to spitting at anyone. His social media post included a video showing Las Vegas offensive lineman Delmar Glaze appearing to strike Franklin in a sensitive area below the waist during the Raiders' successful extra-point attempt in Buffalo’s 33-30 win.

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{{^usCountry}} Without providing details or video evidence, the NFL said it disciplined Franklin for violating its sportsmanship rules after determining he spit at an opponent following the extra-point attempt with 1:32 remaining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without providing details or video evidence, the NFL said it disciplined Franklin for violating its sportsmanship rules after determining he spit at an opponent following the extra-point attempt with 1:32 remaining. {{/usCountry}}

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Lewis said Franklin was also struck in a similar fashion during a Raiders’ successful field-goal attempt earlier in the game.

The appeal is tentatively scheduled to be heard by former player James Thrash, one of four people jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to handle the appeals process. It's unclear how long it will take Thrash to issue a ruling.

The Bills have a bye weekend and Franklin's suspension was set to begin Monday and run through Nov. 2, a day after Buffalo hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

Franklin is a special teams ace and joins Bills starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in getting a one-game suspension for spitting in the direction of Raiders players.

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Gardner-Johnson was ejected for his action during the second quarter, which was captured by TV cameras and replayed during the broadcast. Following the game, Gardner-Johnson apologized to his teammates. He also told reporters, “I’ll take my consequences,” while adding that he has to be better at controlling his emotions.

Franklin, meanwhile, was not initially penalized following the play.

A video posted on social media by an NFL Network reporter shows a scuffle occurring following the successful PAT, with Glaze blocking Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht while at the same time pulling Franklin’s undershirt. Franklin responded by shoving Glaze from the side. Glaze then turned to Franklin and appeared to shove the Bills player’s helmet.

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It’s not clear whether Franklin spit at anyone. And the 14-second clip he posted did not show the scuffle that followed.

With the team off, coach Joe Brady was not immediately made available to reporters for comment.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.