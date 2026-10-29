The Braj Raj Utsav 2026 in Mathura has drawn visitors to stalls selling khadi, handicrafts and products featured under Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, with traditional goods, contemporary clothing and local food among the attractions.

Bollywood actor Hema Malini performs classical dance drama 'Ganga' to mark the opening of Braj Raj Utsav 2026, in Vrindavan, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the festival has brought products from several districts to a common marketplace. According to officials, the stalls are witnessing demand for clothing, decorative items, handcrafted jewellery, pottery and other locally made goods.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The ODOP section features products including leather goods from Agra, glass bangles from Firozabad, silk sarees and zari-zardozi work from Varanasi, chikankari from Lucknow, perfume from Kannauj, traditional Mathura attire and religious necklaces, jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, moong products from Prayagraj and tarkashi craft from Mainpuri. Brass and textile products from Aligarh are also on display.

The Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board has set up 21 stalls at the festival. Alongside traditional khadi garments, these offer contemporary designs aimed at customers looking for modern styles. Other products available include handmade accessories, clay items, herbal products, organic jaggery and incense sticks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anil Kumar, district village industries officer, said the department had arranged 21 khadi and village industries stalls featuring products from districts including Varanasi, Mathura, Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri. He said purchases at the stalls were providing economic opportunities for artisans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil Kumar, district village industries officer, said the department had arranged 21 khadi and village industries stalls featuring products from districts including Varanasi, Mathura, Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri. He said purchases at the stalls were providing economic opportunities for artisans. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chandrabhan Singh, deputy commissioner of industries, said 40 stalls had been set up by the department for products under the ODOP and One District One Cuisine (ODOC) initiatives. He said the festival was providing local entrepreneurs and small artisans access to a wider market.

Food is another attraction at the event. Visitors are sampling traditional Braj dishes, including Mathura’s well-known peda, which is featured under the ODOC initiative.

The festival brings together crafts, clothing and regional cuisine, while providing a platform for local producers to showcase their work to visitors and pilgrims. Officials said the initiative was intended to encourage the purchase of locally made goods and support traditional skills.