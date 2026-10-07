Buy now at Big Billion Days prices, pay more tomorrow

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is bringing special offer prices across smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions and home appliances. For consumers who have been planning an upgrade, the sale offers a chance to pick up some of the latest devices at significantly reduced prices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026

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Waiting for another sale does not always mean getting a better deal. Prices can change based on demand, supply and other market factors, while there is no guarantee that the next sale will offer a lower price.

Flipkart Plus and VIP members get early access on October 8, while the sale opens for all customers on October 9. Here are 13 deals that stand out.

1. iPhone 17 offer price: ₹ 79,999*

MRP: ₹99,900

The iPhone 17 256GB is available at an effective offer price of ₹79,999*, compared with an MRP of ₹99,900. The effective price takes applicable bank and exchange benefits into account.

For consumers planning to buy the iPhone 17, this is a strong opportunity to upgrade. Buyers should not wait expecting the price to fall further after the sale.

2. iPhone 15 offer price: ₹ 63,999*

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{{^usCountry}} The iPhone 15 remains an option for buyers who want an iPhone without paying for the newest generation. It features a 6.1 inch OLED display, Dynamic Island and Ceramic Shield protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The iPhone 15 remains an option for buyers who want an iPhone without paying for the newest generation. It features a 6.1 inch OLED display, Dynamic Island and Ceramic Shield protection. {{/usCountry}}

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At an offer price of ₹63,999*, it provides a lower cost entry into Apple's smartphone ecosystem.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offer price: ₹ 46,999

MRP: ₹89,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available at an offer price of ₹46,999. It comes with a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, AI features and a triple camera system.

The reduced offer price makes it one of the key smartphone deals to consider during the sale.

4. Samsung Galaxy S25 offer price: ₹ 57,999*

MRP: ₹1,04,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available at an offer price of ₹57,999. It features a 6.2 inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 50 megapixel Pro camera.

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EMI options start at approximately ₹6,444 per month, helping consumers spread the cost of the purchase.

5. MacBook Air with M5 offer price: ₹ 1,24,990*

MRP: ₹1,49,900

The MacBook Air with M5 is available at an effective offer price of ₹1,24,990* during Big Billion Days. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration is aimed at users looking for a powerful laptop for work, study and everyday use.

Eligible consumers can also get exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000* and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months. For someone already planning to buy the M5 MacBook Air, this is the best time to make the purchase.

6. AirPods Pro 3 offer price: ₹ 21,399*

MRP: ₹25,900

The AirPods Pro 3 are available at an offer price of ₹21,399*. The deal could appeal particularly to consumers already using Apple devices who want premium wireless earbuds.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offer price: ₹ 43,999

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MRP: ₹64,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is available at an offer price of ₹43,999. It comes in Wi Fi and 5G options and can be used for entertainment, work and study.

Eligible customers can also get additional exchange benefits of up to ₹2,000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 offer price: ₹ 16,999*

MRP: ₹ 34,999

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 gets an offer price of ₹16,999*. It comes with personalised health coaching and offers eligible buyers exchange benefits of up to ₹12,000.

For Samsung users looking to add a smartwatch to their connected device setup, the current offer makes the upgrade more accessible.

Deals beyond smartphones and personal gadgets

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Big Billion Days also brings reduced offer prices on televisions and large home appliances.

9. Samsung 55 inch Mini LED Smart TV offer price: ₹ 36,999*

The 2026 Samsung 55 inch Mini LED Smart TV is available at an offer price of ₹36,999*. It features Premium Mini LED technology, the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and 144Hz gaming support.

Eligible buyers can also get exchange benefits of up to ₹7,000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

10. LG 55 inch Nano 4K Smart TV offer price: ₹ 36,240*

The LG 55 inch Nano 4K Smart TV is available at an offer price of ₹36,240*. It features the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9, Google Gemini and Copilot AI.

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The TV also comes with five years of webOS updates, making it a suitable choice for consumers looking for longer software support.

11. Samsung 9kg Front Load Washing Machine offer price: ₹ 29,249*

MRP: ₹50,990

The Samsung 9kg Front Load Washing Machine is available at an offer price of ₹29,249*. It features AI EcoBubble, Wi Fi connectivity, Hygiene Steam and a Digital Inverter.

Eligible buyers can also receive exchange benefits of up to ₹4,000.

12. Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator offer price: ₹ 65,990*

MRP: ₹1,21,000

The Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator is available at an offer price of ₹65,990*. It features AI Smart Energy Savings and a convertible freezer.

Exchange benefits of up to ₹6,000 are also available for eligible customers.

13. Voltas 1.42 Ton 3 Star AC offer price: ₹ 28,990*

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MRP: ₹60,990

The Voltas 1.42 Ton 3 Star AC is available at an offer price of ₹28,990*. It comes with Long Air Throw and exchange benefits of up to ₹6,500 for eligible buyers.

For households planning an AC purchase, the offer price combined with the exchange benefit makes it worth considering.

More ways to save during Big Billion Days

The offer prices are not the only savings available during the sale. Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount on applicable purchases. Additional benefits are also available through the Flipkart Axis Bank co branded card, subject to applicable terms.

Smartphone buyers can get exchange benefits of up to ₹16,000*, while No Cost EMI options start from ₹500 per month* and can extend up to 24 months on eligible products.

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Some eligible products can also be delivered through Flipkart Minutes, depending on location and availability.

Should you wait for another sale?

For consumers who have already decided to upgrade, there is little reason to wait for another sale. The current Big Billion Days offer prices are among the strongest prices available for these products, and buyers should not expect them to fall further after the sale.

The iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 and MacBook Air with M5 are among the biggest highlights, while tablets, smartwatches, TVs and home appliances

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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