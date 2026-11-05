India—November—Calvin Klein, Inc., part of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], today launches a new campaign celebrating the brand’s signature Icon Cotton Stretch underwear with global football star Jude Bellingham, marking his debut campaign for the brand. Pairing one of football’s defining talents with Calvin Klein’s enduring underwear icons, the campaign celebrates what matters most: the icon underneath.

Calvin Klein launches Icon Cotton Stretch underwear campaign starring global football star Jude Bellingham

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Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch in Madrid in August 2026, Jude brings his distinctive confidence to the campaign. Wearing Icon Cotton Stretch underwear throughout, he is captured at his most natural in pared-back imagery, including a nod to his signature celebrations on the field.

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“I really enjoyed working on this campaign,” said Jude Bellingham. “I liked the idea of ‘the icon underneath’ – that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in yourself. Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand, so it was great to bring that idea to life in my own way.”

Icon Cotton Stretch combines comfort, support and timeless design across a range of signature Calvin Klein underwear silhouettes. Jude debuts the new Icon Cotton Stretch Shine Trunk which updates the Infinity Bond logo waistband with a shine finish. He also wears the Boxer Brief, Low Rise Trunk, Hip Brief and Slim Boxer, all crafted from a soft cotton stretch blend for a flexible, comfortable fit.

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{{^usCountry}} The campaign launches globally on November 2nd across Calvin Klein retail and social platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign launches globally on November 2nd across Calvin Klein retail and social platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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Campaign Credits:

Directed and photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Editorial Credits:

Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands, founded in New York in 1968. Shaped by a way of living that meets culture, the brand’s distinctive, modern aesthetic informs its approach to iconic product design and influential brand storytelling.

Across underwear, jeans, apparel, accessories, home and fragrance, Calvin Klein creates essential pieces that translate its American fashion roots to an international audience. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2025.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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