Chamoli helicopter crash: Dhami orders detailed probe, assures support to affected families

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a helicopter accident in Chamoli district and directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. He also instructed the district administration to ensure that affected families receive all possible assistance and that necessary relief arrangements are made without delay.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the helicopter accident in Chamoli district.

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In a statement, the chief minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the souls of those who died in the accident. He said the circumstances leading to the crash should be examined thoroughly and directed the concerned officials to investigate all aspects of the incident.

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The directions come as the state government responds to the loss of lives in the accident. Dhami emphasised the need for a detailed examination of the circumstances surrounding the crash, while also asking the administration to focus on the immediate requirements of the affected families.

The chief minister's instructions cover two key areas: establishing the circumstances that led to the accident and ensuring that families affected by the loss receive the necessary support from the administration.

CM calls for investigation into all aspects of the accident

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami directed the concerned officials to undertake a detailed investigation into the helicopter accident. He said all aspects of the incident should be examined seriously to establish the reasons behind it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami directed the concerned officials to undertake a detailed investigation into the helicopter accident. He said all aspects of the incident should be examined seriously to establish the reasons behind it. {{/usCountry}}

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The direction places the responsibility on the relevant authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash. However, details about the specific cause of the accident, the helicopter operator, the route, or the sequence of events leading up to it have not been provided in the chief minister's statement.

The chief minister has called for a comprehensive inquiry rather than limiting the examination to any one aspect of the incident. The investigation is expected to help the authorities establish the circumstances of the accident based on the findings of the relevant officials.

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No further details about the investigation process, the agency or team assigned to conduct it, or the timeline for submitting its findings were specified in the statement.

District administration asked to assist affected families

Alongside the investigation, Dhami directed the district administration to provide every possible form of assistance to the families affected by the accident. He asked officials to ensure that necessary relief and other arrangements are made promptly.

The instructions underline the administration's responsibility to respond to the immediate needs of those affected by the loss of lives. The chief minister asked officials to ensure that support reaches the families and that required arrangements are handled without unnecessary delay.

The statement did not specify the nature or amount of financial assistance, if any, to be provided to the affected families. It also did not provide details about any compensation package or additional measures announced by the state government.

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Dhami's response combined an expression of condolence with directions for administrative action. While the investigation is intended to establish the circumstances behind the helicopter accident, the district administration has been asked to ensure that affected families are not left without necessary support during this period.

The chief minister reiterated his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for those who lost their lives. Further details about the accident and the outcome of the investigation are awaited.