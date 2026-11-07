Cheema alleges misuse of central agencies after ED searches linked to AAP MLA

Punjab finance minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday accused the BJP of using central agencies to target opposition leaders ahead of elections, following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at premises linked to Moga MLA and AAP Punjab women’s wing president Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora.

Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press conference alongside Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Chandigarh on November 6, 2026, following the Enforcement Directorate searches at premises linked to the MLA and her family.

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Addressing a press conference alongside Arora, Cheema alleged that the searches, which continued for nearly 48 hours, were politically motivated and intended to intimidate opposition leaders. He claimed that the ED did not recover any incriminating documents or money during the operation. The allegations could not be independently verified.

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Cheema accused the BJP of misusing institutions such as the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department to put pressure on opposition leaders in states where elections are approaching. He also alleged that the Election Commission was being used to undermine opposition parties.

"The BJP has developed a pattern of misusing central agencies whenever elections approach in a state. The ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and even the Election Commission are being used to intimidate opposition leaders, create allegations and build media narratives to malign political parties," Cheema said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that the BJP was attempting to persuade AAP legislators to switch sides by offering them ministerial positions and Rajya Sabha membership. According to Cheema, Punjab's AAP legislators had refused such offers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that the BJP was attempting to persuade AAP legislators to switch sides by offering them ministerial positions and Rajya Sabha membership. According to Cheema, Punjab's AAP legislators had refused such offers. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also defended Arora's work as an MLA, saying she had raised issues related to women, students, healthcare and public welfare during her tenure. He alleged that the searches had caused harassment to the legislator and her family.

Arora said the ED searched several properties associated with her and her family, including her residence, office, hospital and the homes of her parents, brother and other relatives.

"The officials continued their searches and questioning for nearly 42 to 48 hours, but ultimately returned without recovering a single document or a penny," she said.

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Arora claimed that investigators questioned her about her children's academic records, family property documents, hospital records, public complaints and information concerning political leaders from different parties. She alleged that the duration and nature of the searches caused mental distress to her family.

She also alleged that attempts had been made to persuade her to leave AAP by offering her political positions, including a ministerial post. Arora said she had rejected the offers and would continue working with the party.

"I will stand with Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for as long as I live. No pressure, threat or inducement can make me compromise with my principles or betray the people of Punjab," she said.

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Arora also raised the issue of women's representation in the Punjab Assembly, claiming that AAP currently has 11 women legislators, the highest number of women MLAs in the Assembly's history.

She said the party would continue focusing on education, healthcare and public welfare despite what she described as attempts to intimidate its women leaders.

The allegations come amid continuing political exchanges between AAP and the BJP over the functioning of central investigative agencies and their actions against opposition leaders. The BJP's response to the allegations made by Cheema and Arora was not available at the time of publication.