Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced eight measures aimed at supporting traders, including relief for businesses affected by disasters, simplified tourism registrations, expanded homestay facilities and improved infrastructure along major roads.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced eight measures to support traders, including disaster relief, easier tourism registrations, expanded homestays, improved market infrastructure and better access to worker welfare schemes.

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Addressing a provincial traders' conference at the Government Medical College auditorium in Haldwani, Dhami said the government was committed to protecting traders' interests, safety and dignity. He described the trading community as a key contributor to the state's economy, employment generation and local development.

The chief minister said the government viewed traders as partners in development rather than merely taxpayers. He said efforts were being made to resolve their grievances within a time-bound framework, improve communication with trade associations and reduce procedural hurdles.

Under the eight announcements, the government will take necessary action to provide eligible traders with relief following natural or other disasters. Industry Mitra committees at the state and district levels will be reconstituted and hold regular meetings to address traders' concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} The government will also publicise information about accident insurance available to GST-registered traders to help eligible families complete claim procedures. Tourism-related registration processes will be simplified, with a single-window system proposed to encourage businesses in the sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will also publicise information about accident insurance available to GST-registered traders to help eligible families complete claim procedures. Tourism-related registration processes will be simplified, with a single-window system proposed to encourage businesses in the sector. {{/usCountry}}

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Homestay facilities will be expanded in tourism-heavy areas and district headquarters to create self-employment and additional income opportunities for local residents. Parking facilities will be developed at necessary locations along the Char Dham pilgrimage route.

Road and drainage construction and repair works in markets connected to national highways, state highways and other major roads will receive priority. Workers registered with the labour department and employed in commercial establishments will also be facilitated in accessing benefits under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board schemes, according to the announcement.

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Dhami said 206 or more services across 26 major departments were available online through the state's single-window system. An investment facilitation mechanism, called Nivesh Mitra, had also been established to address investors' and entrepreneurs' concerns.

He said the state had introduced a startup policy and arranged a venture fund of ₹200 crore to encourage innovation. Land had been identified for special industrial parks in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora to promote small industries in the hill districts.

Dhami urged traders to participate in the state's development. During the event, he released a souvenir published by the provincial industry and trade representatives' organisation and honoured representatives of various trade bodies.