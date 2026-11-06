CM Dhami transfers 148 crore in pensions to nearly 10 lakh Uttarakhand beneficiaries

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday transferred ₹148.18 crore in pension payments to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under various social welfare schemes for October 2026, ahead of the Diwali festival.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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The amount was transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of 999,484 beneficiaries at an event held at the Chief Minister’s camp office. The schemes cover elderly people, widows, persons with disabilities and other eligible groups.

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Dhami said the state government was committed to ensuring that social security benefits reached eligible people on time and in a transparent manner. He said the pension schemes provided financial support to vulnerable sections and helped them lead lives with dignity.

The chief minister said DBT had improved transparency by transferring money directly to beneficiaries’ accounts and reducing the possibility of delays in implementation. He also said the government was working to ensure that pension payments were made every month without inconvenience to recipients.

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{{^usCountry}} According to figures shared at the event, 624,616 beneficiaries received ₹93.69 crore under the old-age pension scheme, while 239,527 widows received ₹35.93 crore. Another 89,971 persons with disabilities received ₹13.50 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to figures shared at the event, 624,616 beneficiaries received ₹93.69 crore under the old-age pension scheme, while 239,527 widows received ₹35.93 crore. Another 89,971 persons with disabilities received ₹13.50 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Payments were also made under the farmer pension, abandoned women’s pension, maintenance grant, Teelu Rauteli pension and dwarf pension schemes. These categories covered 27,092, 8,442, 7,461, 2,248 and 127 beneficiaries, respectively.

Dhami said around 7,000 beneficiaries were being provided pensions under special provisions even without Aadhaar, following coordination with the Union government. He said some elderly people and persons with disabilities faced difficulties in completing documentation and other formalities required for pension payments.

The chief minister directed officials to maintain transparency in the implementation of the schemes and ensure that eligible beneficiaries did not face difficulties in accessing their pensions. Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das and department officials attended the event.