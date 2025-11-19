Cowboys will try to keep winning for Marshawn Kneeland as they say 'why not us?' on playoff run

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys won a game for Marshawn Kneeland. HT Image

Now they'll try to continue honoring their late teammate with an improbable rally to postseason contention, in the face of a difficult schedule, starting Sunday at home against NFC East rival and defending champion Philadelphia.

“We’re in control, and life’s going to throw things at us, and it threw us a hell of a curveball this past week,” quarterback Dak Prescott said after a 33-16 victory at Las Vegas on Monday in the Cowboys' first game since police say Kneeland was found dead of an apparent suicide. “And how are we going to respond?

“This is a big test to our brotherhood and who we are, and to this organization, to us individually,” Prescott said. “Let’s have pride and let’s honor our brother. And if we can continue to do that, move forward carrying that light and play the way that we did tonight, why not?”

The Cowboys (4-5-1) likely need to win at least three of the next five games, all against playoff teams from a season ago. Even then, it figures they'll need help when the schedule eases up with a pair of road games to finish the regular season.

Dallas doesn't have a victory over a team with a winning record, but an offense that has been among the NFL's best rebounded from a pair of shaky performances to dominate the struggling Raiders.

A defense that has been among the league's worst clearly got a boost with the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade and the return of safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson from injuries.

Combine all that with the motivation to turn sorrow and grief into the playmaking that could lead to the postseason — something Kneeland didn't get to experience as a rookie last season — and the Cowboys are a bit of an X factor in the race.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer's message that honoring Kneeland won't stop has resonated with his players.

“Nice, tough road,” Prescott said of the games ahead. “Schotty said, the honoring doesn’t stop. And honestly, when the season’s over, the honoring won’t stop. So, it’s about intensifying everything that we do to carry the legacy of Marshawn. The discipline, the focus, the intensity, the aggressiveness, and that’s at practice, and that’ll just carry over into the game. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

The Raiders have one of the league's worst offenses — and offensive lines — but the impact of Williams is undeniable after just one game. He had a season-high 1 1/2 sacks and a career-high five QB hits. The Cowboys recorded season lows in yards allowed total (236) and rushing (27).

The return of Wilson (elbow/shoulder) and Hooker (toe) matters as well, along with the season debuts of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel. The bottom line is, there's some hope for a unit that looked hopeless before the open week and the Williams trade.

The time management of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will be a big talking point this week. Schottenheimer and both star receivers wouldn't share why they were benched for the first series, other than the coach saying, “There were some things that were missed.”

As usual, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones could be counted on for a little more detail on his radio show. After saying he didn't have anything to share, Jones said there was “some meeting-type discipline.” On a follow-up question on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones finished an answer about players letting their teammates down by saying, “It'll have you look at your watch.”

Pickens took advantage of all the extra attention from the benching by being the best offensive player on the field. He had 144 yards on nine catches and ended a three-game stretch without a touchdown. In his first year with Dallas after an offseason trade from Pittsburgh, Pickens is second in the NFL in yards receiving (908) and tied for third in TDs (seven).

RB Jaydon Blue, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, is running out of time to have an impact as a rookie. He was a healthy scratch again, replaced by Malik Davis, who was elevated from the practice squad. Davis had 20 yards on four carries.

Overshown and Revel appeared to come through OK in their returns from major knee injuries last season. Revel, a rookie, injured his knee at East Carolina. Overshown played 31 of 60 snaps and Revel was in on 19. ... DT Solomon Thomas' possible return from a calf injury will the question for this week.

160 — Yards passing needed for Prescott to replace Tony Romo as the career franchise leader. Romo, a 10-year starter who ended up losing his job to Prescott in 2016 after injuring his back in a preseason game, finished with 34,183.

Despite all the talk of dysfunction on offense for the division-leading Eagles, the apparent end of Kansas City's reign in the AFC West and Detroit falling behind in the NFC North, the Cowboys will be hard-pressed to take realistic playoff hopes into the final month. Those are the next three opponents.

