Delhi celebrates Diwali with drone show, bhajan clubbing and Maha Aarti

Delhi celebrated Diwali with devotional music, drone displays and a Maha Aarti at Central Park in Connaught Place on November 7, as the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism organised an event titled 'Delhi ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali'.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minnister Kapil Mishra perform aarti during the 'Jagmag Diwali' celebrations at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha)

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the celebration as the chief guest, along with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Tourism Managing Director Suneel Anchipakka, an IAS officer.

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The programme featured 'Bhajan Clubbing', which presented devotional music in a contemporary format, and aerial displays created using drones. A Maha Aarti dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha was also held. The event drew a large number of visitors, according to the organisers.

The celebration was organised against the backdrop of Diwali festivities across the country, with decorative lights marking the festival associated with Lord Ram's return.

Contests invite public participation

Delhi Tourism also launched three social media contests as part of the celebrations: 'RWA Rangoli', 'Shoot 'n Shine' and 'REEL It'. The initiatives are aimed at giving residents, photography enthusiasts and content creators an opportunity to showcase their creativity and share their Diwali celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} Participants can submit entries until 2pm on November 9. Details about the contests and participation guidelines are available through Delhi Tourism's official Instagram account, @delhitourism_official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participants can submit entries until 2pm on November 9. Details about the contests and participation guidelines are available through Delhi Tourism's official Instagram account, @delhitourism_official. {{/usCountry}}

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The 'RWA Rangoli' contest invites participation around rangoli displays, while the other two initiatives provide platforms for photography and video content. The department said the contests were intended to encourage people to document and share the festival in creative ways.

The event combined traditional religious elements with contemporary entertainment and digital participation. The drone displays and devotional music formed part of the public celebration, while the social media contests extended the festivities beyond the venue by inviting residents and creators to contribute their own entries.