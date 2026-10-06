Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital and reviewed facilities and services for women and girls affected by violence.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during an inspection of the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital. (@gupta_rekha)

The chief minister sought details on counselling, police assistance, legal support, medical facilities, temporary shelter and action taken in cases received at the centre. She directed officials to ensure that women and girls receive timely, sensitive and dignified assistance.

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Gupta directed that all Sakhi One Stop Centres in Delhi submit detailed monthly follow-up reports to the Chief Minister’s Office. She said the reports should include police intimation, FIR status, action taken against accused persons and the actual assistance provided to victims, rather than only the number of cases received.

The chief minister said any delay or difficulty in obtaining information from a police station should be recorded and taken up with senior police officers so that it can be resolved promptly. Victims and their families should also be kept informed about the status of action, according to the directions.

Gupta separately directed officials to maintain records of POCSO cases involving girls with complete confidentiality. She ordered regular and time-bound monitoring of police action, FIRs, arrests and subsequent legal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} The Sakhi One Stop Centre provides immediate protection, emergency medical examination, psychological and social counselling, free legal consultation and assistance in filing FIRs. Women requiring immediate support can also receive short-term safe accommodation, food, clothing and other basic necessities. Assistance is accessed through the toll-free women’s helpline 181. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sakhi One Stop Centre provides immediate protection, emergency medical examination, psychological and social counselling, free legal consultation and assistance in filing FIRs. Women requiring immediate support can also receive short-term safe accommodation, food, clothing and other basic necessities. Assistance is accessed through the toll-free women’s helpline 181. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta also reviewed counselling and said support should be based on the needs and circumstances of each victim. Where immediate legal or police action is required, agencies should be activated without delay. Where a woman seeks resolution through family communication and counselling, her wishes should be respected and relevant mechanisms such as the CAW Cell coordinated with.

She also reviewed shelter, cleanliness, food and basic facilities, directing officials to arrange longer-term shelter through concerned shelter homes where required.

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Gupta said the performance of the system should be assessed not only by cases registered but also by assistance provided and subsequent action taken.