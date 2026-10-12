Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks student input on campus safety measures

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the safety and dignity of women students remained a priority as she interacted with representatives from colleges across the capital on campus security, public transport and educational facilities.

She pledged improved lighting, stronger coordination with police and officials, and consideration of student proposals, including better bus services and safer routes. (@gupta_rekha X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At a meeting at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, students shared experiences and suggested measures including safety audits of vulnerable locations, more women police personnel, regular patrolling near student hubs and accessible Pink Booths. Representatives also raised concerns about dark spots and inadequate street lighting around educational institutions.

Gupta said around one lakh smart streetlights were being installed across Delhi and would be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre. Under an annual maintenance contract, agencies would be required to repair non-functional lights within a specified timeframe. She said steps to improve lighting near colleges would be taken in coordination with local agencies and college administrations.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain a coordination channel, including a dedicated WhatsApp group linking student representatives with administrative and police officials. She also urged students to use emergency helpline 112 promptly in distress situations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Transport was another key concern raised during the interaction. Students sought better Delhi Transport Corporation and University Special bus connectivity for off-campus colleges, regular stops at designated locations, regulated e-rickshaw operations and stronger security around paying guest accommodation. They said safety measures should allow women to travel freely and participate in campus activities rather than restrict them through curfews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport was another key concern raised during the interaction. Students sought better Delhi Transport Corporation and University Special bus connectivity for off-campus colleges, regular stops at designated locations, regulated e-rickshaw operations and stronger security around paying guest accommodation. They said safety measures should allow women to travel freely and participate in campus activities rather than restrict them through curfews. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Representatives from Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College, Maitreyi College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bharati College and Janki Devi Memorial College attended the meeting.

Gupta said direct dialogue was essential for accountable governance and that the concerns raised pointed to the need for safer academic spaces and easier mobility. She said the government would give priority to student recommendations and encourage young people to contribute to the upcoming Youth Policy, pre-budget consultations and regular dialogue programmes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With agency inputs)