Dhami government highlights action taken in Ankita Bhandari case

The Uttarakhand government has highlighted the steps taken in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, including the arrest of the accused within 24 hours of the incident coming to light, the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), prosecution proceedings and financial assistance to the victim’s family.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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According to the government, the accused were arrested and sent to jail within 24 hours, following directions for prompt police action from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. An SIT was constituted to investigate the case and ensure legal action based on the available evidence.

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A chargesheet was subsequently filed before the court on the basis of evidence and witness statements. The prosecution presented its case during the judicial proceedings, and action was also taken against the accused under the Gangsters Act. The court sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment, according to the government’s account.

The government also said it responded to the victim’s family’s requests during the proceedings. Government advocates were changed at the family’s request, while the process for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was taken forward following a demand from Ankita’s parents.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government provided ₹25 lakh in financial assistance to Ankita’s family following her death. It also took steps to provide employment to family members, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government provided ₹25 lakh in financial assistance to Ankita’s family following her death. It also took steps to provide employment to family members, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami has maintained that women’s safety and strict action against offenders are among the government’s priorities. The government said its response to the case included investigating the crime, pursuing prosecution, considering the family’s demands and providing financial support.

The case has drawn attention to women’s safety, investigative procedures and the responsibilities of authorities in criminal proceedings. The government said the police, prosecution, judiciary and administration have distinct roles in such cases, with action required to remain within the framework of the law.

It added that maintaining the confidence of victims’ families was an important part of its response, alongside ensuring that the legal process continued. The government described the measures taken in the case as part of its commitment to accountability, support for affected families and action against crimes targeting women.