Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Change can feel big. But sometimes, change is just the name — everything that matters stays strong. That’s what’s happening with one of India's trusted life insurers. Bajaj Allianz Life has now been renamed Bajaj Life Insurance. What does that mean for you? In short, a new name for the company with the same quality of service and with an even stronger promise for your future. From Bajaj Allianz Life to Bajaj Life Insurance Evolving for India’s Financial Future

Why the new name?

Bajaj Life Insurance boasts a simpler, direct identity. It combines familiarity and trust with a catchy name. People who already know Bajaj Allianz Life need not worry, for all that they love about the brand will remain: the commitment to protecting, growing, and securing life goals, the policies, the team, and the promise.

What stays the same & what makes Bajaj Life Insurance special

These are traits and capabilities that have enhanced the company's sparkle- and will continue doing so under the new banner:

Strong foundation & experience: The company began its operations in 2001. Now, more than 20 years of assisting Indians plan for protection, savings, retirement, and wealth creation.

Wide reach: Claim to fame as having the largest number of branches in the country, numbering more than 596. It has over 1,57,000 agents, bank partners, digital channels, and many other service touchpoints.

Huge customer base & financial strength: Servicing more than 3.7–3.9 crore individual and group customers. Assets Under Management (AUM) amounting to over ₹ 1,23,000 crore.

High trust & safety: The Claim Settlement Ratio for individual death claims is 99.29% for FY 2024-25. That means in almost all valid cases, claims are paid. The solvency ratio is very strong at around 359%, far above what is required by regulators. The company also enjoys the top AAA (Stable) rating.

Value returned to policyholders: The highest ever annual Participating (PAR) Bonus of ₹ 1,833 crore for eligible policyholders. This shows that the company doesn’t just collect premiums — it also shares profits.

Innovation & ease: Services are made simple with digital tools, WhatsApp support, QR-code-enabled branch services, SmartAssist, and more. These help customers track policies, make claims, and get support without hassle.

What’s a Term Plan — and why it matters with Bajaj Life Insurance

One of the simplest and most important insurance products you can buy is a Term Plan. A Term Plan gives you protection: a fixed sum paid to your family if something happens to you during the term (say 20 or 30 years). It doesn’t build savings or investment value — it’s pure protection.

Here’s why a Term Plan is a smart idea, and why Bajaj Life Insurance is a good choice for it:

Affordable protection: Since Term Plans don’t include savings or investment components, premiums tend to be much lower. You can get strong coverage for less money.

Clarity: You know what you are paying for — just protection — so there is less confusion.

Fast claim processing: With Bajaj’s very high Claim Settlement Ratio, your loved ones are likely to get the benefit quickly when it matters most.

Strong backing & safety: Financial strength, solvency, and an AAA rating show that the company is reliable and secure.

Wide network & service: With many branches, agents, and digital tools, it’s easy to buy, manage, and claim your Term Plan.

What’s new — name, promise, clarity

With the name change to Bajaj Life Insurance, the company is aiming to be more direct, more transparent, and more accessible. The name is simpler. It drops “Allianz” from everyday mention, but the expertise and trust built over the years remain. The focus is on “life” — your life goals, your protection, your security.

This rebranding helps people quickly understand what the company offers: protection through Term Plans, wealth creation, retirement, and savings. No fluff. Same commitment.

The path ahead — India’s financial future & your peace of mind

India is growing fast. Income, cost of living, digital tools, expectations — everything is rising. People want insurance to be simple, trustworthy, and affordable. They want companies that deliver when needed. They want clarity, not confusing jargon.

Bajaj Life Insurance intends to play a part in building that future:

By offering protection products like Term Plans that are easy to buy and simple to understand.

By staying strong financially, so customer trust is always secure.

By using technology to make service faster — from buying policies online to getting support on mobile apps and WhatsApp.

By rewarding customers with bonuses and value returns for participating in plans.

What this change means for you, the policyholder

If you already have a policy with Bajaj Allianz Life, nothing changes in terms of your benefits, promises, or coverage. The name changes, but your policy stays the same.

If you want to buy a policy now — such as a Term Plan — you will buy it from Bajaj Life Insurance. The process and reliability remain unchanged.

Over time, documentation, the website, and service channels will reflect the new name. But the company’s people, strength, and service continue without interruption.

Summing up

From Bajaj Allianz Life to Bajaj Life Insurance, the evolution is more about clarity than change. The name may be new, but the promise isn’t. Strong claim settlement, solid financial health, a wide reach, innovation, and caring service — all of this stays.

If you are planning for your family’s future, thinking of protection, or considering a Term Plan, this is a good moment to trust a name with a long record — now made simpler, clearer, and more direct: Bajaj Life Insurance.

