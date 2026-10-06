You had a protein rich breakfast. You picked the “healthy” snack. You even remembered to drink enough water.

From Protein to Fibre: What Is Worth Considering.

Yet eating well can still feel surprisingly complicated.

For busy professionals, students, parents and people constantly on the move, the challenge is often not knowing that nutrition matters. It is finding ways to make balanced nutrition fit into an unpredictable day. Breakfast gets rushed, lunch happens between meetings and dinner sometimes becomes whatever is easiest to put together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As protein becomes a bigger part of everyday nutrition, there is value in looking beyond just the number of grams. Factors such as Protein quality, fibre content, digestion and convenience can all contribute to the overall nutritional value of a product and how well it fits into daily routines.

Protein quality deserves as much attention as protein quantity

Protein provides amino acids that the body uses for muscle maintenance, repair and many everyday functions. However, not all protein sources are the same. They can differ in their amino acid profile and digestibility.

A complete protein provides all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot make on its own and therefore must obtain from food. Another term you may see on labels is PDCAAS, (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score), an established method for assessing protein quality by considering both the amino acid profile and digestibility of a protein. FAO guidance recognises PDCAAS as a useful approach for evaluating protein quality, although, like any measure, it has certain limitations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This is why comparing two products solely on the number of grams of protein may not provide the full picture. The protein source and its quality matter too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is why comparing two products solely on the number of grams of protein may not provide the full picture. The protein source and its quality matter too. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Horlicks Protein Powder">Horlicks Protein Powder uses fermented yeast protein and provides 24 g of protein per serving. It provides all nine essential amino acids and the finished product has a PDCAAS score of 1.0.

Fibre belongs in the protein conversation too

Protein has become easy to spot on labels. Fibre often receives far less attention.

The two nutrients perform different roles, which is exactly why it makes sense to consider them together as part of a balanced diet. Protein provides essential amino acids, while fermentable fibres can help support the gut environment and interact with the gut microbiota.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prebiotic fibres such as inulin are selectively used by gut microbes. A systematic review of human studies on inulin type fructans found that their most consistent effect on the gut microbiota was an increase in Bifidobacterium, a group of bacteria commonly associated with the prebiotic effect.

So, the conversation around protein + fibre">protein + fibre should not be about one nutrient, making the other “work better”. Fibre does not automatically increase protein absorption. Instead, including adequate fibre helps ensure that a growing focus on protein does not push another important part of the diet into the background.

That matters because it is entirely possible to add a protein shake at breakfast and a protein snack in the afternoon yet still finish the day relatively low in fibre.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Horlicks Protein Powder provides 4 g of prebiotic fibre alongside its 24 g of fermented yeast protein, providing both nutrients in a single serving.

Fermented yeast protein is worth understanding

Whey and plant proteins are familiar to most consumers, but the protein landscape is expanding.

Fermented yeast protein is a microbial protein source. Appropriately processed yeast protein concentrates can provide all nine essential amino acids and have been shown to be digestible sources of protein. The word “fermented” can sometimes create confusion. It refers to the the process used to produce the protein rather than the protein being pre-digested. It does not mean that the protein has already been digested before you consume it. Protein digestion still occurs through the body’s normal digestive process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Looking at the protein source therefore provides another useful piece of information beyond simply knowing how many grams are in a serving.

Everyday protein is not just a gym conversation

Protein may dominate fitness feeds, but you do not need to be training a marathon or lifting weights every morning for it to matter.

Think about the working professional moving from one meeting to another, the parent trying to eat between school runs, the student spending most of the day in class, or the traveler whose routine changes every few days.

These are ordinary lifestyles, but they can make consistent eating difficult.

This is where convenience becomes relevant. Regular meals and whole foods should continue to form the base of the diet, but practical options can help on days when planning meals becomes difficult.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The single serve format of Horlicks Protein">Horlicks Protein powder can be carried through a workday or while travelling without needing to measure a serving from a larger tub, making it easier to incorporate into different routines.

Read beyond the front of the pack

The next time you pick up a protein product, look beyond the headline number.

Check the protein source. Look at whether it provides all nine essential amino acids. Understand indicators of protein quality such as PDCAAS. Look at what else the formulation provides, including fibre, and consider how realistically it fits into the rest of your diet.

Evidence behind product claims matters too. Horlicks Protein Powder is supported through lab testing and quality checks, with its product claims and specifications. substantiated and assessed for compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Protein has earned its place in everyday nutrition conversation. The next step is making that conversation more complete.

Because reaching a protein goal is useful, but understanding quality, fibre, digestion and how the product choice fits into the way you live can help you make a more informed choice.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!