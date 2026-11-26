"Seeing is believing" is advice most of us have heard from our elders at some point or another. Especially when it comes to food, whether it's sourcing, buying, storing, cooking or eating, the older and younger generations tend to go about things quite differently.

For Aashirvaad Khapli Atta, the process begins with high-quality khapli wheat, sourced and verified from trusted farmers. (Aashirvaad ) more less

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The older generation learnt to trust what it could watch. For years, someone in the family carried a cloth bag of wheat to the neighbourhood chakki once a fortnight, waited their turn and stood by until the grain had gone through the stones. "You watch your own grain," I have heard more than one grandmother say. "Otherwise, how do you know what you are eating?"

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The younger generation, often in a city flat with no chakki down the road, reads up online or looks for answers on social media instead. Many have read about ancient grains and want khapli atta on the family's table. So a pack comes home, and the questions begin: the same ones that were once asked in the chakki queue.

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{{^usCountry}} At heart, both generations are asking the same thing: how do you trust what you're consuming? That one question usually breaks down into several smaller ones, and I think they are exactly the right ones to ask. Aashirvaad Khapli Atta, precisely dry-milled for a softer, tastier roti, answers each of them, and lets you check some of the answers for yourself. "Which grain is this, really?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At heart, both generations are asking the same thing: how do you trust what you're consuming? That one question usually breaks down into several smaller ones, and I think they are exactly the right ones to ask. Aashirvaad Khapli Atta, precisely dry-milled for a softer, tastier roti, answers each of them, and lets you check some of the answers for yourself. "Which grain is this, really?" {{/usCountry}}

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This is where any careful household starts, and it is where Aashirvaad starts too.

Khapli is emmer wheat, one of the oldest grains in human agriculture. It is a longer grain than regular wheat, with a naturally thicker, harder outer bran layer. For Aashirvaad Khapli Atta, the process begins with high-quality khapli wheat, sourced and verified from trusted farmers. Not all khapli grain is equal, so grain quality, size and bran thickness are evaluated before any milling begins. The origin and quality of every batch can be traced.

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That last point is the one the chakki generation will care about most.

"How was it ground?"

At the chakki, the older generation always knew the answer, because they had watched. Many of them also kept a rule I have heard in different words in different kitchens: wheat is not jowar, and every grain wants its own grinding.

Aashirvaad has spent more than 20 years understanding the Indian roti, and its approach to khapli rests on the same idea. Every grain is different, and needs to be treated differently to give its best. For khapli, that means two decisions.

The first is to mill it dry. Regular wheat is usually conditioned with moisture before milling. That is standard practice, and it suits regular wheat. Khapli's hard outer bran behaves differently under moisture, so it is milled dry.

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The second is the setting of the stones. Aashirvaad's stone chakki mills are calibrated to an exact 0.3mm grinding gap, about the thickness of a visiting card. That gap was determined specifically for khapli's grain structure, and it is not how regular wheat is milled. At 0.3mm, khapli's bran breaks down optimally without the flour being over-processed. This is precision dry-milling: that old rule, carried out to a fraction of a millimetre.

"Will the rotis be soft?"

Ask anyone who has rolled rotis for a large family for decades, and they will tell you they judge an atta by the dough before the roti.

Here, the milling does something you can feel in your hands. At this precise gap, the starch granules inside the grain are fractured, creating a more porous structure. This is called damaged starch, an unflattering name for a good thing. In this case, it is exactly what correct milling is meant to achieve. Fractured starch granules absorb significantly more water than intact ones. The result is a softer, more pliable dough that rolls without cracking and puffs evenly on the tawa.

"Will it taste right?"

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For the older generation, this is often the question that matters most, and I understand why. Many people who try khapli have come to expect a roti that is slightly bitter and a little chewy, a compromise they accept for the sake of eating well.

The same precision dry-milling that fractures the starch also breaks down khapli's hard outer bran. That releases the natural nutty sweetness that has always been locked inside the grain. With the bran properly broken down, the bitterness simply isn't there.

Taken together, the five steps (the grain, dry milling, the 0.3mm gap, the starch, the bran) give you a khapli roti that is genuinely softer and genuinely tastier, with the full nutritional goodness of khapli rather than a compromised version of it. This is the science that unlocks khapli's natural softness and taste. Put another way, it is the science that turns an ancient grain into a perfect roti.

"But how do I know?"

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This is the question the chakki queue used to answer. A pack, after all, cannot be watched.

It can, however, be checked. Every pack of Aashirvaad Khapli Atta carries a QR code, and scanning it gives you, for the batch in your hand:

Water absorption ratio: the measured water absorption of the flour in that batch

Damaged starch ratio: the measured level of starch fracture achieved in milling

Grain origin: the source and traceability of the khapli wheat used in that pack

Nutrition profile: the full nutritional values per 100g for that batch

The questions the chakki queue once answered by watching the stones are now answered on the pack, batch by batch. Don't take the brand's word for it, or mine. Scan the pack.

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The chakki queue may be a thing of the past for many of us, but the instinct behind it isn't. We still want to know which grain we are eating, how it was treated, and whether the roti will be worth it. With Aashirvaad Khapli Atta, those questions now have answers you can check.

The article is written by Adrija Regmi, lead nutrition strategist at Hulp, Gurgaon.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.