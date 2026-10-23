GD Goenka Group opens its second flagship school on Sohna Road, Gurugram

The GD Goenka Group has announced GD Goenka Flagship School on Sohna Road, Gurugram, strengthening its presence in the National Capital Region. Since 1994, the year of its founding, GD Goenka says it has built its educational philosophy around preparing students for a rapidly changing world. The group’s first flagship school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, has 2,700+ students. The second flagship school, called GD Goenka Flagship School, Gurugram, follows the CBSE curriculum and focusses on life skills, values and holistic development.

GD Goenka Flagship School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, follows the CBSE curriculum.

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GD Goenka Flagship School aims to create a learning environment that encourages students to think critically, collaborate effectively and apply their knowledge beyond the classroom. As per the school, this approach places emphasis on skills such as adaptability, resilience, problem-solving and creative thinking, which are increasingly relevant to students’ future academic and professional journeys.

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Central to the Group’s educational approach is THRIVE. For Life., a value-led framework built around six principles: Team-centric, Harmonious, Resilient, Innovative, Versatile and Empathetic.

GD Goenka Flagship School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and GD Goenka Flagship School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, follow the CBSE curriculum. GD Goenka World School, Gurugram, offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge Lower Secondary (CLS) curricula. All three institutions are owned and operated by the GD Goenka founders.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond these three founder-owned and operated institutions, the GD Goenka Group has a nationwide presence of over 160 K–12 schools, operated by partners under the aegis of the Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond these three founder-owned and operated institutions, the GD Goenka Group has a nationwide presence of over 160 K–12 schools, operated by partners under the aegis of the Group. {{/usCountry}}

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Renu Goenka, Vice Chairperson, GD Goenka Group, and Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group

Renu Goenka, Vice Chairperson, GD Goenka Group, said, “Over three decades ago, our family began this journey with the belief that education must extend beyond academics to nurture individuality, character and confidence. With our second flagship school in Gurugram, we carry this belief forward. While educational environments and opportunities continue to evolve, our commitment to excellence, personal attention and the care with which every child is guided remains unchanged.”

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As the role of schooling continues to evolve, GD Goenka believes that preparing students for the future requires a balance of knowledge, practical skills and personal development. Through its flagship school ecosystem, the Group seeks to nurture lifelong learners who can adapt to new challenges, engage meaningfully with the world around them and approach opportunities with confidence and purpose.

Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, said, “As founders and owners, we are personally invested in how the school is conceived, managed and experienced every day. At Sohna Road, Gurugram, we are bringing together contemporary infrastructure, thoughtfully designed learning spaces and a progressive approach to education, guided by the standards and personal commitment that define the Goenka legacy. Our ambition is to build an institution distinguished not only by its facilities, but by the quality of education, the strength of its culture and the experience of every child.”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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