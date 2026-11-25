Out with sex workers, in with buying your girlfriend flowers: the great romance at the heart of Grand Theft Auto VI has enraged some fans, who accuse the franchise of betraying its roots and bowing to "feminist slop."

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A new honor system that rewards good deeds and discourages wanton violence along with an emphasis on healthy living and household chores marks a sharp departure from earlier games in the series, which were rife with killing sprees and politically incorrect humor.

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"Game is garbage, CUCK Simulator," wrote one user on X, using a term prevalent in the so-called manosphere, online communities organized around male grievance.

"Press X to put the toilet seat down," quipped another beneath a video that dubbed the game "feminist slop," a phrase repeated many times over.

Online conservative critics are further incensed by the game's lampooning of hypermasculine influencers and right-wing anxiety over transgender people, even as zealous animal rights activists aren't spared from mockery, with some mauled to death by a polar bear they free.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, GTA VI, which launched last week and earned its publisher Rockstar Games a record $3.8 billion on its first day, remains at its core a violent video game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, GTA VI, which launched last week and earned its publisher Rockstar Games a record $3.8 billion on its first day, remains at its core a violent video game. {{/usCountry}}

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It follows Jason and Lucia, a modern Bonnie and Clyde, as they embark on a life of crime in and around Vice City, based on Miami, to secure a better future for themselves and their infant son.

- Acts of kindness -

But where past installments reveled in mayhem, the latest game is more morally complex.

In the original GTA, launched in 1997, running down pedestrians and wrecking vehicles earned applause and a sports-commentary-like shout of "Kill Frenzy!"

Now, players are nudged toward carrying out actions that will strengthen their romantic relationship from fixing up the house to buying flowers and jewelry.

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Actions have consequences. Keeping a strong relationship and "professional" criminal profile, as opposed to "violent," "psycho" or "irredeemable," is necessary in order to unlock the happiest ending, according to reports in the video game press.

Working out to stay in shape keeps players fit for criminal capers, while acts of kindness toward strangers, or even basic civic virtue like not littering, earn focus and behavior points.

And for the first time since they were introduced in GTA III, the series' first 3D game, sex workers are absent.

Where past games allowed paid sexual encounters, "GTA VI is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run," Rockstar said in a statement sent to the media.

"While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in VI has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell."

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- 'Morally gray' -

Andrew Przybylski, a professor of human behavior and technology at the Oxford Internet Institute, told AFP: "I wouldn't call it wholesome, but it's kind of a complete story that people can interact with in a way that's deeper and in some ways more thoughtful and more reflective."

He added that the video game industry had evolved since GTA's early days, with a more equitable gender balance, but disputed the idea the game was no longer "transgressive."

"Miami Police Department, they're not going to be happy!" he laughed.

Douglas Gentile, a distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University who has studied the impact of violent video games on children, agreed the new game was more nuanced.

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He was previously director of research at the National Institute on Media and the Family, which criticized GTA III.

"This might be a much more interesting game where it sits in that morally gray area where most of us actually live," Gentile said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.