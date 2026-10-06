Haryana CM Saini highlights direct public outreach, grievance response

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has continued to engage directly with people and hear their grievances at his official residence, Saint Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh, as well as during public programmes and interactions with different groups, according to a government account of his outreach.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini (HT_PRINT)

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The account said people approach Saini with concerns ranging from family problems and financial difficulties to issues involving welfare schemes. It said he meets visitors individually, listens to their concerns and, where intervention is needed, directs officers concerned to take prompt action.

Saini has continued such interactions after taking charge as chief minister on October 17, 2024, the account said. It described his late-evening and late-night meetings at his residence as part of an approach aimed at reducing the distance between the government and citizens.

The account also linked the government’s public outreach with its focus on ensuring that social security and welfare measures reach eligible beneficiaries and result in tangible support.

One of the initiatives mentioned was a programme focused on care for elderly people at home, in response to changing family structures and the need for regular assistance and support for some senior citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister has also held outreach programmes beyond Haryana. At Happening Haryana 2.0 in Mumbai, where he interacted with members of the diaspora and industrial representatives, Haryana signed MoUs involving ₹66,000 crore in attracted investment, according to the account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister has also held outreach programmes beyond Haryana. At Happening Haryana 2.0 in Mumbai, where he interacted with members of the diaspora and industrial representatives, Haryana signed MoUs involving ₹66,000 crore in attracted investment, according to the account. {{/usCountry}}

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Another recent interaction was held with university students in Gurugram. The account said students were inspired by Saini’s journey from working as a typist at the BJP office in Panchkula to becoming chief minister.

The government account said Saini’s interactions across different sections of society have strengthened his direct connect with citizens and shaped his approach to public engagement and grievance handling.