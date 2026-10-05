Haryana youth discuss Uttarakhand development initiatives with CM Dhami

A group of youths from Haryana, who were on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday and shared their experiences from the visit. The group discussed initiatives related to connectivity, tourism, homestays, solar energy, development of border areas and welfare schemes in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting with youth creators of Haryana, under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, at the CM's official residence, in Dehradun.

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The youths said the visit gave them an opportunity to explore different parts of Uttarakhand and understand the implementation of various government schemes and their impact on local communities. They noted the expansion of road and digital connectivity in the predominantly hilly state and also referred to ongoing work to expand the railway network.

The group also spoke about Uttarakhand's environment and air quality. They said government support for homestays was creating additional opportunities for local residents to pursue self-employment. The youths also referred to infrastructure development in border areas and efforts by the Centre and state government to improve facilities for residents in these regions.

Youths highlight connectivity and tourism facilities

The visiting youths discussed the development of facilities for pilgrimage and tourism in Uttarakhand. They said improved connectivity and tourism infrastructure were contributing to increased movement of pilgrims and tourists in the state. They also described the rooftop solar scheme as relevant to Uttarakhand's geographical conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The youths said they found the state's environment and interaction with local residents notable during their visit. They also shared their observations about local hospitality and the experience of visiting different parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The youths said they found the state's environment and interaction with local residents notable during their visit. They also shared their observations about local hospitality and the experience of visiting different parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said inter-state visits provide young people an opportunity to understand India's cultural diversity, innovations and development practices across different states. Such exchanges, he said, can also facilitate the sharing of ideas and experiences between states.

The chief minister said the state government's focus was on extending the benefits of development schemes to people at the last mile. He referred to schemes for women, youth, farmers and other sections of society, along with initiatives aimed at employment and self-employment. He also said steps had been taken to make government recruitment processes more transparent.

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According to Dhami, around 35,000 youths have been appointed to government services over the past nearly five years.

He also referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state and said the government was focusing on areas including women's empowerment, self-employment, tourism, local products, homestays, solar energy and development of border areas.

Dhami asks youths to share experiences on social media

Dhami asked the youths to share what they had seen and experienced during their three-day visit with friends and through social media platforms. He described them as digital ambassadors for Uttarakhand and said they could help share information about the state's culture, tourism, pilgrimage destinations, local products, homestays, millets, handicrafts and work undertaken by women's self-help groups with audiences in other parts of the country.

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The chief minister said interaction among young people from different states could help them understand India's diversity and learn from one another. He encouraged the visiting youths to share their experiences with young people in Haryana and contribute to exchanges between the two states in areas such as culture, tourism, innovation and development practices.