Indraprastha Dance Festival concludes after three days of classical performances

The three-day Indraprastha Dance Festival, organised by Delhi Tourism, Government of Delhi, concluded on October 4 after bringing together more than 150 artists from India and abroad.

Spanning three days, the festival featured esteemed performers and vibrant performances set against the backdrop of Delhi's historical monuments, leaving a profound impact on audiences.

Held against the backdrop of one of Delhi’s oldest historical monuments, the festival featured performances representing several Indian classical dance traditions. The event was organised to present these forms to contemporary audiences and promote awareness of India’s classical dance heritage among people in Delhi.

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The festival featured established dancers and dance groups, including recipients of the Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

Performers and groups included NatyaTarangini from Delhi in Kuchipudi; Guru Padma Bhushan Raja Reddy, Radha Reddy and group in Odissi from Malaysia; Padma Shri Ramli Ibrahim with a Bharatanatyam presentation associated with Kalakshetra, Chennai; and Dhvani, Delhi, in Kathak.

Other participants included Guru Vaswati Mishra, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, and group in Bharatanatyam from Bengaluru; Parsvanath Upadhyay, an Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Award recipient, and Aditya P.V. in Sattriya from Assam; and Guru Anita Sharma, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, and group in Mohiniyattam and Kathakali from Kerala.

The programme also featured Guru Pallavi Krishnan, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, in Kathak from Pune; Guru Shama Bhate, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, and group in Folk Chhand from Delhi; and Nrityagram from Bengaluru in Odissi.

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{{^usCountry}} Guru Surupa Sen presented Manipuri from Mumbai, while Guru Latasana Devi, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner, and group presented Bharatanatyam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guru Surupa Sen presented Manipuri from Mumbai, while Guru Latasana Devi, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner, and group presented Bharatanatyam. {{/usCountry}}

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The festival concluded with a specially composed closing act by Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Guru Vaibhav Arekar. Delhi Tourism said the programme brought together history, tradition and creativity for art lovers, new audiences and visitors from across India and overseas.