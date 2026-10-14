Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 17 Pro, MacBooks and Samsung Phones

Looking to upgrade your smartphone this festive season, pick up a pair of wireless earbuds or finally buy that laptop? Instamart’s annual sale - Quick India Movement (QIM) 2026 brings together deals from sellers across smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, speakers, power banks and other tech accessories, with products available at discounts of up to 50-90% *.

Offers span tech brands like Apple, Samsung, JBL, Philips, boAt, Motorola, POCO, realme, Hammer, among several others. Shoppers can save up to ₹5,500 on mobiles and PCs with HDFC Bank Credit Cards. (Instamart)

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Live on the Instamart and Swiggy apps, the sale features devices across brands and price points, from Apple products to budget-friendly smartphones and everyday audio accessories. Shoppers can access additional savings through eligible bank offers, with products instantly via Instamart.

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Here’s a look at some of the electronics deals available during the sale from sellers.

Smartphones: From premium to budget-friendly picks

For shoppers considering a smartphone upgrade, the sale features options across different value segments.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB): Available at ₹ 1,19,999/-*

Oppo K14x (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage): Available at ₹ 14,499/-*

Samsung Smartphones: Available starting at ₹ 10,999/-*

Redmi A7 Pro (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage): Available at ₹ 10,199/-*

POCO C81x (3 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage): An option for shoppers looking for a budget-friendly smartphone.

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{{^usCountry}} Shoppers can explore deals on select models from OnePlus, OPPO, realme and other smartphone brands, subject to availability. Laptops: MacBooks and more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shoppers can explore deals on select models from OnePlus, OPPO, realme and other smartphone brands, subject to availability. Laptops: MacBooks and more {{/usCountry}}

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The sale features laptops for work, study and everyday use, including Apple MacBooks starting at ₹66,900. Shoppers can explore additional laptop deals across available brands and configurations through sellers.

Earbuds and speakers for everyday listening

For music, calls and entertainment, the sale includes a selection of wireless earbuds and portable speakers.

Power banks and everyday tech accessories

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Shoppers looking for add-ons can explore power banks and other accessories alongside their device purchases.

MagSafe Power Bank: Available at ₹ 1199*.

Ambrane Maglite 10,000 mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank: Features 22W fast charging.

More ways to save during the sale

In addition to product-level discounts, consumers can unlock additional savings during the sale with a range of card/bank offers, including 10% off using HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Axis Bank MyZone Credit Cards, and Visa Classic Debit and Platinum Cards. Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users can also avail up to 10% cashback on eligible transactions, adding further value to their QIM shopping.

Through Switch, Instamart’s platform-wide proposition for differentiated products, consumers can discover newer brands and products across categories, alongside established favourites, all through the convenience of quick commerce.

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*T&C Apply. On select assortment and in select locations. Till stocks last. All prices of products/offers/promotions are provided by participating sellers/brand partners/banking partners on the Instamart platform.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.