Kidpreneur event in Chandigarh brings together 104 stalls run by young entrepreneurs

An entrepreneurship event for children brought together 104 stalls at Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on October 31. Organised by Prep Right Institute, Panchkula, the Kidpreneur event aimed to give children aged 6 to 15 an opportunity to explore business ideas, present their products and understand the process of turning an idea into a venture.

Young entrepreneurs showcase their products at the Kidpreneur event held at Strawberry Fields High School in Chandigarh.

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The event placed young participants at the centre of the experience, allowing them to showcase products and engage with visitors through their stalls. Its focus was on encouraging children to think independently, work together and develop confidence in presenting their ideas. By bringing together a large number of stalls, the event provided a platform for children with varied interests to display their work.

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Among the ventures highlighted at the event was The Creative Bees, run by four young entrepreneurs — Abeer Goyal, Riyana Goyal, Suhani Singla and Sia Goyal. Their stall featured a range of handmade and creative products, including quirky stationery, beaded heart mirrors, paracord bag charms, hand-painted pouches, tote bags and do-it-yourself kits.

A platform for young ideas

The range of products displayed by The Creative Bees reflected the different ways in which children can approach entrepreneurship. From stationery and accessories to handmade items and activity kits, the offerings brought together creative interests and practical products. The stall also gave the four young participants an opportunity to present their work as a venture rather than simply as individual craft projects.

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{{^usCountry}} The participation of children in such events can introduce them to aspects of entrepreneurship at an early age. Preparing products for display, organising a stall and explaining what they have created can help young participants understand the effort involved in taking an idea from the planning stage to its presentation. It also gives them an opportunity to interact with people who visit their stalls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The participation of children in such events can introduce them to aspects of entrepreneurship at an early age. Preparing products for display, organising a stall and explaining what they have created can help young participants understand the effort involved in taking an idea from the planning stage to its presentation. It also gives them an opportunity to interact with people who visit their stalls. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kidpreneur event brought these elements together through its 104 stalls, creating a shared space for children to showcase their ideas. The emphasis was not limited to the products on display; it also included the process of developing an idea, working with others and communicating it to an audience.

Encouraging collaboration and independent thinking

The event was designed to encourage independent thinking, collaboration and the ability to turn ideas into reality. These objectives are relevant to children in the 6-15 age group, as activities that involve planning and presenting an idea can offer an introduction to decision-making and teamwork.

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With 104 stalls participating, the Chandigarh event provided a platform for children to take their ideas beyond the drawing board and present them to visitors. The initiative sought to make entrepreneurship more accessible to young people by introducing it through practical participation and creative expression.