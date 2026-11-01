Madhya Pradesh’s identity rooted in heritage and development, says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended greetings to residents on the state’s 71st Foundation Day, observed on November 1, and called for collective efforts to build a developed, prosperous and self-reliant state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to residents on the state’s 71st Foundation Day.

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In his message, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was not merely a geographical entity but also represented India’s rich culture, history, spiritual consciousness and vast potential. He said the state’s identity was now being shaped by its heritage as well as its development.

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Reflecting on Madhya Pradesh’s journey over the past 71 years, the chief minister said the state had experienced several phases, including the transition from what was described as a BIMARU state to a developing one. He said the journey had brought both positive and difficult experiences, while also pointing to the changes taking place in the state.

“Pride in heritage and a new flight of development” had become the state’s new identity, Yadav said. He also highlighted industrial growth, efforts to encourage investment, an increase in the agricultural growth rate and improvements in tourism facilities as factors contributing to the state’s economic momentum.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the progress made across these sectors had provided fresh energy and support to the state’s economy. He called for continued public participation and collective commitment to sustain the development process. CM highlights heritage and economic progress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the progress made across these sectors had provided fresh energy and support to the state’s economy. He called for continued public participation and collective commitment to sustain the development process. CM highlights heritage and economic progress {{/usCountry}}

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In his Foundation Day message, Yadav described Madhya Pradesh as a state with a distinct cultural and historical identity. He said its heritage, spiritual traditions and potential were important elements of its character. The chief minister's remarks placed the state's development journey alongside its cultural legacy, emphasising that both would shape its future.

He referred to the 71-year journey as one marked by varied experiences. The transition from a BIMARU state to a developing Madhya Pradesh, he said, had involved several challenges and achievements. He added that the state was now changing, with development initiatives and economic activity contributing to this shift.

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Yadav pointed to industrial development and investment promotion as important areas of progress. He also referred to the rising agricultural growth rate and the expansion of tourism facilities. According to the chief minister, these developments had given the state's economy additional momentum and support.

The message also highlighted the importance of recognising Madhya Pradesh's heritage while pursuing economic and social development. Yadav said the state's identity was increasingly being defined by the combination of its cultural legacy and its development aspirations.

Call for public participation in building a new state

The chief minister said a new Madhya Pradesh could be built through collective resolve, public participation and sustained hard work. He called on residents to contribute to the effort, saying that the responsibility of shaping the state's future was shared by the government and the people.

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Yadav said the aim was to build a state that could become an example for the country and the world in the way it connected its heritage with development. His message emphasised that progress would require the participation of people across the state, along with continued efforts by the government.

He urged residents to join the government's efforts towards creating a developed, prosperous and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. The appeal was made as part of the Foundation Day message, which focused on the state's journey, its cultural identity and its development goals.

The chief minister's remarks also underlined the role of collective effort in taking the state forward. While industrial activity, investment, agriculture and tourism were identified as areas contributing to economic progress, public participation was presented as an important part of the wider development process.

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As Madhya Pradesh marked 71 years since its formation, Yadav called for a shared commitment to the state's future. He said collective resolve, participation and hard work would help build a new Madhya Pradesh that draws on its heritage while continuing to pursue development.