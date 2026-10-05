Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna crosses 75 lakh registrations in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said more than 75 lakh women have registered under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, with ₹3,824.87 crore transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts as financial assistance.

Aiming to empower mothers and daughters, this scheme prioritizes dignity and self-respect while driving financial inclusion. (HT_PRINT)

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Mann said the scheme aims to provide financial support to eligible women while placing their dignity and self-respect at its centre. He said around 97% of women in Punjab are eligible to benefit from the scheme and that the state government has set a target of extending the benefit to one crore women.

“Every mother and sister of Punjab is the brand ambassador of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. This scheme is a social revolution which will enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of our mothers and daughters,” Mann said.

The chief minister said women above the age of 18 are receiving notifications on their mobile phones regarding financial assistance of ₹1,000, while SC women are eligible for ₹1,500. He appealed to remaining eligible women to register for the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said the Punjab government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for the scheme, adding that the assistance is being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said the Punjab government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for the scheme, adding that the assistance is being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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He also met Gurmail Kaur alias Melo, a beneficiary from village Adampura who became widely known on social media after the scheme’s launch. Kaur hugged Mann and blessed him during the meeting, while the chief minister presented her with gifts.

Mann said the meeting gave him solace and thanked Punjab’s mothers and sisters for contributing to the scheme’s success. He also said no eligible woman would be deprived of the scheme’s benefits.

“As long as I am holding the charge of the office, no eligible woman will be deprived of the benefits of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,” he said.