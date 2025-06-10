In a landmark moment for Indian pageantry and youth representation on the global stage, Rabia Hora has become the first-ever national teen Indian titleholder to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Rabia’s debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet. From May 22 to 24, she dazzled at one of the world’s most celebrated global stages for cinema, fashion, and art — a proud moment not only for her, but for India’s representation in international beauty and style. Miss Teen Earth India Rabia Hora Becomes First National Teen Titleholder to Attend Cannes Film Festival



Held annually in the French Riviera, the Cannes Film Festival is widely regarded as one of the most glamorous and influential platforms in the world. Celebrities, filmmakers, designers, and influencers from across the globe converge at Cannes, not only to celebrate cinema but also to showcase cultural and creative excellence through red carpet fashion. Rabia’s debut at Cannes wasn’t just a walk—it was a statement. Draped in couture and exuding confidence, she stood out as a young Indian beauty queen making her mark among global icons.



Originally from Gurugram and currently based in New York City, Rabia is the reigning Miss Teen Earth India—a title that reflects her commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. Through her crown, Rabia strives to add meaningful value to the world around her, using her platform to advocate for the planet and inspire thoughtful action among the next generation.

Miss Teen Earth India Rabia Hora

Her Cannes appearance stands as a testament to the guidance and opportunities shaped by the leadership at Glaman and Group, under the direction of Nikhil Anand. Rabia first rose to national recognition after being crowned Miss Teen Earth India in 2022 at Miss Teen Diva, the country’s largest teen pageant. Since then, she has built a growing presence in international fashion and media, consistently blending style with substance.



For her Cannes red carpet moment, Rabia chose an ethereal gown by Vietnamese designer Lê Thang. The dress featured a structured bodice with intricate beading and a voluminous tulle skirt, creating a powerful and graceful silhouette. “Cannes has always represented an intersection of cinematic excellence and global artistry. Attending an event this prestigious was a dream—a modern-day fairytale—and I wanted my gown to capture that essence,” Rabia said of her look.

Before her Cannes debut, Rabia had already made headlines at New York Fashion Week, where she was the only Indian female model to walk for designer Baro Sanchez, further establishing her presence on the international fashion circuit.



Her participation in Cannes is not merely a personal milestone, but also a symbolic one—ushering in a new era of visibility for young Indian women at elite global events. Rabia’s journey reflects a shift in how beauty queens can lead with purpose, bridging the worlds of fashion, advocacy, and cultural diplomacy.



With this historic appearance, Rabia Hora has carved a distinct space for herself in both the pageant world and global creative landscapes—reminding us that youth, passion, and purpose can walk hand in hand on even the most celebrated stages in the world.

