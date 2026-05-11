Moisturising oily skin feels counterintuitive to a lot of people. The logic seems simple: skin already produces too much oil, so why add more? But skipping moisturiser is actually one of the reasons oily skin gets worse over time. Must-Try Oil-Free Moisturisers in India for Oily Skin

When your skin is dehydrated, it overcompensates by producing even more sebum, which leads to more shine, more breakouts, and a harder-to-manage complexion overall. The best moisturiser for oily skin doesn’t skip hydration; it delivers it without any of the heaviness or grease.

A good oil free moisturizer keeps your skin balanced, your pores clear, and your sebum production in check, all without that uncomfortable sticky feeling. And once your moisturiser is sorted, sealing it with a lightweight gel sunscreen in the morning is what actually keeps your skin protected and shine-free through the day.

Here's a breakdown of the best oil free moisturisers in India right now, and what makes each one worth trying.

Essential Ingredients to Look for in Oily Skin Moisturisers Here are the ingredients that actually pull their weight for oily skin:

Niacinamide: It is a multitasking form of Vitamin B3. It is known to regulate sebum production and refine your pores. Additionally, it fades post-acne marks and strengthens your skin barrier. Cica Extracts: Derived from Centella Asiatica, Cica is deeply calming. It soothes inflammation, reduces redness, and helps repair your skin barrier. Hyaluronic Acid: A lightweight humectant that draws moisture into your skin without adding any oiliness. Salicylic Acid: A BHA that gets into your pores and clears out the buildup that leads to blackheads and breakouts. 5 Must-Try Oil-Free Moisturisers in India for Oily Skin Foxtale Oil Balancing Moisturiser with Niacinamide & Cica If oily skin, frequent breakouts, and post-acne marks are your main concerns, this one addresses all three in a single step. It's lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn't leave any residue, the kind of moisturiser that actually feels good to put on.

Key ingredients: Niacinamide

Cica Extracts

Azelaic Acid Encapsulated Beads Why it works: It controls excessive oil and treats your acne at the root

Calms inflammation and redness through Cica

Hydrates without any heaviness

Delivers 8+ hours of oil-free hydration

Improves skin texture over time with consistent use A dermatologically tested formula that's built specifically for oily, acne-prone skin, and it shows.

Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturiser for Oily Skin Formulated with a 3% NMF (Natural Moisturising Factor) Complex and Panthenol, this one focuses on replicating your skin's own hydration system. It's fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and absorbs into skin almost immediately without any sticky after-feel.

Key ingredients: 3% NMF Complex

Panthenol

Glycerin Why it works: It offers up to 72 hours of hydration without clogging your pores

Panthenol is known to soothe your skin and rebuild your barrier

Non-greasy, fast-absorbing texture that works well under makeup

Free from parabens, sulphates, and alcohol Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Brightening Gel Moisturizer

A good pick if you want your moisturiser to do double duty, hydrate and brighten. Powered by Japanese Rice Water and 2% Niacinamide, it keeps skin balanced through the day while working on uneven tone and blemishes in the background.

Key ingredients: 2% Niacinamide

Rice Water Extract

Matmarine (derived from brown algae)

Cactus Water Why it works: Matmarine does wonders to control sebum. It gives you a matte, shine-free finish

Rice water smoothens skin texture & gives a radiant glow

Cactus water to moisturise and fortify the skin barrier

100% vegan, fragrance-free and dermatologically tested Dot & Key Cica (Centella) + Niacinamide Oil Free Moisturiser

This one leans into the calming side of things. If your oily skin also deals with redness, sensitivity, or frequent breakouts, the Cica-heavy formula here does a lot of the soothing work while Niacinamide handles pigmentation and oil control.

Key ingredients: 5% Niacinamide

Cica (Centella Asiatica)

Ceramides

Extract of oatmeal Why it works: Cica can help you fight any active breakouts and reduce your inflammation

Ceramides lock in hydration and improve skin resilience

Oatmeal controls excess oil without drying the skin out

Fragrance-free, dye-free, and non-comedogenic Reequil Oil Free Moisturiser

This is a no-frills, dermatologist-approved option for you. It keeps things simple and effective. Lightweight with a lotion-like texture, it spreads easily, absorbs fast, and leaves skin feeling fresh rather than heavy or greasy.

Key ingredients: Betaine

Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate)

Xylitol (Aquaxyl Complex)

Bisabolol Why it works: Betaine is known to control sebum and help retain moisture

Hyaluronic Acid offers lightweight and long-lasting hydration

It has anti-inflammatory effects that calm the skin.

Non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and good for sensitive skin Skincare Routine for Oily Skin Getting the most out of your moisturiser comes down to how you use it. Here's a simple AM and PM skincare routine that works:

Step 1 — Start With a Deep Cleanse (AM & PM) A gentle cleanser removes sweat, oil, and product buildup so your skin can actually absorb what comes next.

Step 2 — Treat Your Skin With the Right Serum A targeted serum, whether it's Niacinamide for oil control or Salicylic Acid for pore care, goes on after cleansing and before your moisturiser.

Step 3 — Lock It In With Your Moisturiser Apply your gel moisturiser for oily skin while your skin is still slightly damp.

Step 4 — Sunscreen in the Morning (Non-Negotiable) An SPF 50+ gel sunscreen is the last step of your morning routine every single day. Without it, your skin is exposed to UV damage that causes pigmentation and premature ageing.

Conclusion If you have oily skin you don't need less moisture. You actually need the right kind of moisture. A well-formulated best face moisturiser for oily skin keeps your skin hydrated, your sebum in check, and your barrier strong, without any of the greasiness that puts most people off moisturising in the first place. Pick what suits your concerns, stay consistent, and give your skin the time it needs to show up for you.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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