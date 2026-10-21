NIF Global presents GENNEXT: Three noteworthy visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT, featuring three design talents at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

GENNEXT featured collections by Abhishek Chauhan, Jaipur-based duo Shreya Parasrampuria and Sharan Adka of Day and Age, and Kolkata’s Nimisha Diwakar of Subbah.

Celebrating creativity, innovation and individuality, this season’s GENNEXT showcase brought together Abhishek Chauhan, Shreya Parasrampuria & Sharan Adka of Day and Age, and Nimisha Diwakar of Subbah. From sustainable luxury and surreal design to Kolkata’s colourful cultural landscape, their collections reflected the diverse inspirations shaping contemporary Indian fashion.

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NIF Global announced ‘Talent for Tomorrow – The Next 150,’ an initiative offering 100 per cent scholarships to 150 students from across India.

Under this initiative, selected students will have the freedom to choose from 1-year, 2-year, 3-year or 4-year programmes, based on their interests and career aspirations. The scholarships will cover 100 per cent of educational services for the entire duration of their chosen programme, with no tuition fees, additional educational charges or hidden costs.

Shaunik Khosla, Business Head – NIF Global Corporate, said, “At NIF Global, we believe every aspiring designer deserves the opportunity to transform their passion into a successful career.

We are delighted to continue our association with Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, providing emerging designers with a prestigious platform to showcase their creativity and take their first steps towards successful careers.

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{{^usCountry}} At NIF Global, our belief is simple: Talent deserves opportunity. Every dream deserves a chance. Born to Create. Ready to Shine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At NIF Global, our belief is simple: Talent deserves opportunity. Every dream deserves a chance. Born to Create. Ready to Shine.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meet the GENNEXT Designers

Abhishek Chauhan | Abhishek Chauhan Studio, Noida

Collection: ALCHEMY — Nature × Craft × Technology

Blending sustainability with contemporary luxury, Abhishek Chauhan explores the intersection of nature, traditional craftsmanship and technological innovation. His collection reimagines conscious fashion through experimentation, thoughtful design and a fresh perspective on modern luxury.

Shreya Parasrampuria & Sharan Adka | Day and Age, Jaipur

Collection: A Journey into Surrealism

The creative duo behind Day and Age brings an imaginative and unconventional design language to the fashion showcase. Inspired by surrealism, their collection challenges traditional aesthetics through unexpected concepts, artistic expression and compelling visual storytelling.

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Nimisha Diwakar | Subbah, Kolkata

Collection: Hustle and Hue

Drawing inspiration from Kolkata’s iconic Mullick Ghat flower market, Nimisha Diwakar translates the city's vibrant colours, bustling energy and everyday experiences into contemporary fashion. Her collection celebrates the beauty of urban culture through a distinctive blend of colour, movement and creative expression.

Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion

Together, these designers represent the evolving Indian fashion, where sustainability, imagination and cultural storytelling come together to create fresh design identities.

With Ananya Panday as its Style Icon and renowned mentors including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Ashley Rebello, NIF Global continues to connect aspiring designers with the creative industry.

Through its network of centres and specialised programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management and Beauty, NIF Global remains committed to nurturing creativity, encouraging innovation and supporting students for successful careers.

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As another exciting season of NIF Global Presents GENNEXT concludes at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, the showcase once again celebrates a powerful message: The future of Indian fashion belongs to fresh ideas, fearless creativity and the next generation of designers.

For more information: www.nifglobal.college

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.