Opinion: Haryana poised for big industrial leap into future

Riding the crest of robust policy reforms, digital governance, progressive approach to the ease of doing business, and a hand-holding state government, Haryana is rapidly emerging as a favourite investment destination. From fast-pacing approvals and making finance available to putting in place futuristic infrastructure, the industrial ecosystem in Haryana is founded on transparency, efficiency, and innovation.

Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana. (PTI Photo)

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Haryana today accounts for two-thirds of the passenger cars, 50% of tractors, 60% of motorcycles and 50% of the refrigerators produced in the country. The state ranked fifth in the Investment Readiness Index 2020, first among the landlocked states in 2022; and achieved the ‘Achiever State’ rank in the 2024 Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) index.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat, and Karnal are anchoring the industrial growth of the state. In 2025-26, Haryana’s merchandise exports aggregated ₹1.82 lakh crore, higher than ₹1.62 lakh crore in 2024-25. The state is the third biggest software exporter and sixth largest exporter of merchandise.

Our government is redefining industrial growth with investor-centric policies, cutting-edge digital governance, and infrastructure to make Haryana a top destination for innovation, ease of doing business, and investment. We are determined to make the state a front-runner in realising the Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047.

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{{^usCountry}} With a new industrial policy, nine sectoral policies, an AI-enabled investor ecosystem, and a sharper push into future industries, Haryana is steadily but surely moving into a new direction. This direction is defined by a big leap into the future powered by an innovation-led turn from the manufacturing hub the state is known as. This new direction has been given a decisive push with the launch of Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 along with nine sectoral policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a new industrial policy, nine sectoral policies, an AI-enabled investor ecosystem, and a sharper push into future industries, Haryana is steadily but surely moving into a new direction. This direction is defined by a big leap into the future powered by an innovation-led turn from the manufacturing hub the state is known as. This new direction has been given a decisive push with the launch of Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 along with nine sectoral policies. {{/usCountry}}

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The Make in Haryana policy has set a target of ₹5 lakh crore in investment and 10 lakh jobs over the next five years. That investment commitments on the day of the launch of the direction, crossed ₹1.10 lakh crore, underscored the friendly eco-system the state offers to entrepreneurs and investors. Small wonder Haryana is known as a magnet for industry.

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Large projects are coming up in sectors such as automobiles, electronics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, battery manufacturing, logistics and food processing. The ‘who is who’ of global industrial landscape has set up shop in Haryana. These include: Flipkart Mega Supply Centre at Manesar – `1,389-crore investment and 6,000 jobs; Maruti Suzuki’s IMT Kharkhoda project--`18,000 crore investment for a new vehicle manufacturing plant; Suzuki Motorcycles `4,000 crore two-wheeler unit; Aditya Birla Group’s Paint Manufacturing Facility in Panipat; ₹1,140 crore investment; 500 jobs; AmpereX Technologies Project at IMT Sohna –`7,083 crore investment; nearly 6,800 jobs.

Alongside, we have made start-ups and innovation an important pillar of economic growth. Haryana has more than 11,000 DPIIT-recognised start-ups; half of which are led by women. The state has also nurtured 19 unicorns. The base of micro, small and medium enterprises has also expanded rapidly. More than 15.54 lakh MSMEs are registered in the state, offering about 97 lakh jobs, and involving an investment of ₹96,246 crore.

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Vital for accelerated industrial growth, we have given infrastructure a big push. While the ₹2,345-crore 135.65-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway has been opened to traffic, the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, connecting Palwal with Sonipat while bypassing Delhi, is being developed. An integrated multi-modal logistics hub has been planned in Mahendragarh district.

To ensure seamless access, more than 140 industrial services across 25 departments are now available online via a unified portal. It has processed over 6.43 lakh applications so far, out of which 4.79 lakh were successfully delivered. The Invest Haryana Portal has been upgraded for a simplified user experience, and is integrated with the Auto Appeal System (AAS) for faster, automated decision-making. The average time for new investment approvals has been reduced from 24 days to 12 days since April 2022.

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Given the momentum and futuristic direction to industrial growth provided by the state government, Haryana is poised for the big leap into the future.

The article is written by Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not reflect the official position or views of Hindustan Times.