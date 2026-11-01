PM Modi praises Madhya Pradesh government in letter on state’s 71st Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the state’s 71st Foundation Day, extending greetings to residents and appreciating the state government’s efforts across sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, tribal welfare and employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In his letter dated November 1, Modi described Madhya Pradesh as a state with a rich cultural and historical legacy, spiritual traditions and significant potential. He said the occasion was an opportunity to reflect on the state's achievements and strengthen the resolve to build a developed Madhya Pradesh as part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

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The Prime Minister also referred to the state government's decision to observe 2026 as the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’, describing the initiative as an important step towards recognising the contribution of farmers. He said the prosperity of farmers was closely linked to the well-being of villages and the country's economic strength.

Modi recalled his association with Madhya Pradesh during his organisational days, when he had opportunities to visit different parts of the state and interact with party workers and residents. He also remembered leaders such as Kushabhau Thakre, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Sunderlal Patwa and Kailash Joshi, saying their contributions continued to inspire public service.

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{{^usCountry}} In his response, Yadav thanked the Prime Minister for his affection, confidence and guidance. He said the state's development efforts were being carried forward in line with Modi's vision and that the government remained committed to building a developed, prosperous and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. PM highlights infrastructure, agriculture and welfare initiatives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his response, Yadav thanked the Prime Minister for his affection, confidence and guidance. He said the state's development efforts were being carried forward in line with Modi's vision and that the government remained committed to building a developed, prosperous and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. PM highlights infrastructure, agriculture and welfare initiatives {{/usCountry}}

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In the letter, Modi referred to Madhya Pradesh's cultural diversity, including the traditions of Malwa, Nimar, Bundelkhand, Mahakoshal, Gwalior-Chambal and the tribal regions. He also mentioned Ujjain, the Narmada river, Raja Bhoj, Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Durgavati and Tantya Mama as important parts of the state's historical and cultural identity.

The Prime Minister said the state was drawing on its heritage while expanding modern infrastructure and public services. He cited the Bhopal and Indore Metro corridors, expansion of the highway network and improvements in inter-state connectivity. He also referred to roads and bridges constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, saying these were connecting villages with markets, schools, hospitals and employment opportunities.

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On agriculture and irrigation, Modi highlighted the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, estimated to cost more than ₹44,000 crore. He said the project was expected to provide irrigation to around 11 lakh hectares across 10 districts and drinking water to 45 lakh people.

The letter also cited the reach of welfare schemes in the state. Modi said more than 80 lakh families had received tap-water connections and referred to work in Burhanpur and Niwari districts. He mentioned that more than ₹35,000 crore had been transferred to over one crore farmers in Madhya Pradesh under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana had provided ₹24,000 crore in assistance, while more than seven lakh soybean farmers had received over ₹1,400 crore under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, he said.

Employment opportunities and heritage conservation

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Modi also referred to housing and healthcare initiatives, stating that more than 50 lakh houses had been built through the PM Awas Yojana and PM JANMAN, while 4.5 crore people had been brought under Ayushman Bharat coverage. He highlighted efforts to extend basic facilities to particularly vulnerable tribal communities, including the Baiga, Bharia and Saharia groups.

On employment and investment, the Prime Minister mentioned the PM MITRA textile park being developed in Dhar district, where investment commitments of ₹20,000 crore had been made. He said the project was expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities. He also referred to efforts to create opportunities for women and young people through employment and self-employment initiatives.

The letter highlighted wildlife conservation efforts, particularly the reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and the potential for tourism to create livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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Modi also listed heritage sites such as the Sanchi Stupa, Bhimbetka rock shelters, Khajuraho and Orchha temples, Gwalior Fort and Mandu as examples of Madhya Pradesh's cultural wealth. He expressed confidence that the state would set new development benchmarks and play an important role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Responding to the letter, Yadav thanked the Prime Minister for recognising the state's heritage, cultural traditions and development journey. He said the government's priorities included welfare of the poor, farmers' prosperity, irrigation, infrastructure, tribal development, women's empowerment and employment opportunities for young people. He reiterated the state's commitment to working towards a developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.