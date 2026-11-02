POWERGRID Q2 profit rises 8% to 3,866 crore

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) reported an 8% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,866 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year. Consolidated total income rose 3% to ₹12,055 crore during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Two power lines of the extra high voltage 400 transmission system of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) located in Shirur and Talegaon areas.

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The company, a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Union ministry of power, announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of FY2026-27, ended September 30.

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On a standalone basis, POWERGRID recorded a PAT of ₹3,819 crore and total income of ₹11,900 crore in Q2. The consolidated figures were higher, with the company reporting a profit of ₹3,866 crore and total income of ₹12,055 crore.

Capital investment and assets

POWERGRID incurred capital expenditure of ₹16,864 crore on a consolidated basis during the period up to September 30. It capitalised assets worth ₹9,300 crore, excluding foreign exchange rate variation and including assets capitalised as finance leases.

The company's consolidated gross fixed assets stood at ₹3,29,852 crore as of September 30, including gross lease receivables.

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{{^usCountry}} At the end of the second quarter, POWERGRID and its subsidiaries had a transmission network comprising 1,87,576 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, 293 substations and a transformation capacity of 6,49,116 MVA. The company reported average transmission system availability of 99.81% up to Q2FY27. New transmission projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the end of the second quarter, POWERGRID and its subsidiaries had a transmission network comprising 1,87,576 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, 293 substations and a transformation capacity of 6,49,116 MVA. The company reported average transmission system availability of 99.81% up to Q2FY27. New transmission projects {{/usCountry}}

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During the quarter, POWERGRID emerged as the successful bidder for six transmission projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism. These comprised five inter-state transmission system projects and one intra-state transmission system project. The inter-state projects included the ±800kV Barmer-II-South Kalamb high-voltage direct current (HVDC) project.

The company also declared its first interim dividend for FY2026-27 of ₹3 per equity share, with each share having a face value of ₹10. The dividend represents 30% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.