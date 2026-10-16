Punjab CM announces 117 vehicles for anti-drug drive, calls for public participation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced 117 new vehicles for deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to strengthen the state’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’. Reviewing the campaign at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, Mann said police had been given full freedom to act against drug traffickers without political interference. He also called for a broader public movement to tackle drug abuse.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (@BhagwantMann/X)

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Mann said eradicating drugs remained the state government’s top priority and that its strategy addressed both the supply of drugs and the demand for them. He said sustained action against traffickers had helped disrupt supply chains and vowed continued action against those involved in pushing young people towards addiction.

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The chief minister said people struggling with addiction should be treated as individuals needing care, treatment and support to rebuild their lives, rather than viewed only as offenders. He urged residents to share information with authorities without fear and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Mann also criticised the Centre, alleging that Punjab was being singled out despite drug sales in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He urged the Centre to curb the flow of drugs across the international border and through Gujarat, saying the issue required coordinated national action. He also referred to the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force along the international border.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister linked the campaign to efforts to expand sports participation, saying sporting activities could offer young people constructive alternatives to substance abuse. He cited the state’s ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ initiative, which he said encouraged participation across generations, and urged families, schools and community organisations to make playgrounds centres of positive activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister linked the campaign to efforts to expand sports participation, saying sporting activities could offer young people constructive alternatives to substance abuse. He cited the state’s ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ initiative, which he said encouraged participation across generations, and urged families, schools and community organisations to make playgrounds centres of positive activity. {{/usCountry}}

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Mann also said those found responsible for the murder of a social activist in Mansa would face punishment under the law. He said all aspects of the case would be investigated and any conspiracy established during the probe would be exposed.

He called on police personnel to work honestly and impartially, adding that the government would support officers acting professionally and in the public interest. The chief minister also highlighted state efforts in school education, saying education, sports opportunities and a sustained anti-drug campaign were important to the future of young people.

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Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Balbir Singh and Tarunpreet Singh Sond, along with Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and other officials, attended the meeting.