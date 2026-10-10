Punjab CM Mann directs departments to prepare for Asian Cup Hockey

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed government departments to coordinate preparations for the Asian Cup Hockey tournament, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 2, with the opening ceremony in Jalandhar on October 27.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann chairs a review meeting on preparations for the Asian Cup Hockey tournament scheduled in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chairing a review meeting on October 9, Mann asked officials to focus on venue readiness, transport, accommodation, security, sanitation and public amenities. He also called for a statewide trophy tour and greater participation by school and college students to build awareness ahead of the tournament.

The chief minister said Punjab’s hockey legacy provided an opportunity to host the international event and showcase the state’s sporting infrastructure and hospitality. He directed departments to complete the necessary arrangements in advance and address any gaps identified during ground-level inspections.

City infrastructure and hospitality among key priorities

Mann said preparations should extend beyond the stadium to the wider city, particularly areas frequented by visiting teams, officials and spectators. He directed the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to undertake cleanliness drives, improve sanitation and maintain public spaces ahead of the championship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials were also asked to assess roads leading to the stadium and other important locations, with recarpeting wherever required. The chief minister emphasised that public amenities, accessibility and traffic management would be important to the overall experience of visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were also asked to assess roads leading to the stadium and other important locations, with recarpeting wherever required. The chief minister emphasised that public amenities, accessibility and traffic management would be important to the overall experience of visitors. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Accommodation and transport arrangements for participating teams and their support staff were also reviewed. Mann directed officials to coordinate hotel stays, travel between hotels and venues, security, food and other essential services to minimise inconvenience for players and visiting delegations.

He said departments should verify arrangements on the ground and resolve shortcomings before the arrival of teams. According to the chief minister, the smooth conduct of an international tournament depends on supporting infrastructure and logistics as much as on the readiness of the main venue.

Trophy tour and student participation planned

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister called for school and college students to be encouraged to attend matches, saying the tournament could provide young people an opportunity to watch international players and develop an interest in sports. He said efforts should be made to make matches accessible to students and connect them with Punjab’s hockey tradition.

To generate public interest, Mann asked officials to explore a statewide publicity campaign in which the tournament trophy, or a replica, would travel across Punjab in a specially designed SUV. The proposed initiative is intended to build awareness and involve people in different districts before the competition begins.

He also announced plans for a dedicated liaison committee to coordinate between government departments, tournament organisers and other stakeholders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Teams from India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and South Korea are expected to participate, according to the statement. The chief minister said departments must work together to ensure the event is organised efficiently.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Sports Varun Rujam, Secretary Information and Public Relations Puneet Goel and other senior officials attended the meeting.