Punjab seizes 20.64 crore worth of medicines, suspends 520 chemists’ licences

The Punjab government has seized medicines worth ₹20.64 crore and suspended the licences of 520 chemists as part of enforcement action against violations of drug laws between April 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, according to a state government release.

The Punjab Police (Representative image)

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The Drugs Wing of the Food and Drugs Administration conducted 16,788 inspections during the period. The action also resulted in the cancellation of 22 chemists’ licences for violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. The seized medicines were recovered from 214 licensed and unlicensed firms.

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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh has directed regular inspections to strengthen enforcement and curb the misuse of medicines, the release said.

During the period under review, 54 court cases were instituted against violators, while 35 cases resulted in convictions and fines. A total of 650 cases are pending in district courts across the state, according to the government.

The release also highlighted regulatory changes concerning pregabalin, a medicine whose misuse the state government has sought to address. The Union government included pregabalin under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, through notification G.S.R. 377(E), dated May 13, 2026. The provision is scheduled to come into force on November 12, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab government said it had repeatedly urged the Centre to introduce regulatory measures to curb the medicine’s misuse. It had also raised concerns with the Union health minister about the absence of a regulatory framework governing online medicine sales through e-pharmacies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab government said it had repeatedly urged the Centre to introduce regulatory measures to curb the medicine’s misuse. It had also raised concerns with the Union health minister about the absence of a regulatory framework governing online medicine sales through e-pharmacies. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the state government, medicines that can be misused for intoxication remain accessible online, creating difficulties for enforcement. Punjab has restricted the stocking for sale of eight types of drug formulations, the release said.

The government has also raised concerns over high medicine prices and differences in the prices of products containing the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, despite being manufactured by different companies. It said the issue had not received effective action from the Centre before recent Supreme Court intervention and directions.

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The state government reiterated its commitment to public health and stricter enforcement of drug laws.