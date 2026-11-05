Pushkar Singh Dhami honours winners at Vidya Bharati national sports meet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday honoured medal winners at the closing ceremony of the 37th All India Sports Meet 2026, organised by Vidya Bharati in Ghaziabad. He presented awards to athletes who performed well in various competitions and encouraged all participants.

CM Pushkar Dhami (X/ @pushkardhami)

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Addressing the gathering, Dhami said sports competitions help develop discipline, unity, cooperation and national spirit among students. He said the participation of athletes from different parts of the country made the event special, bringing together participants from Himalayan border regions to Kanyakumari, and from western border areas to the Northeast.

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Describing the sports field as a platform that brings people together, the Chief Minister said students from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds get an opportunity to understand one another's traditions. He added that both victory and defeat were important in sports, with success encouraging athletes to progress and losses helping them identify areas for improvement.

Dhami also highlighted Vidya Bharati's contribution to education and character-building. He said the organisation, which began with the establishment of its first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur in 1952, had expanded its work across the country. He particularly appreciated its efforts to extend education to remote, rural, tribal and disadvantaged areas.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the importance of physical development alongside education, Dhami said sports help students develop confidence, patience, leadership and teamwork. He cited Paris Paralympics 2024 silver medallist Nishad Kumar as an example of how determination and sustained effort can lead to achievement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the importance of physical development alongside education, Dhami said sports help students develop confidence, patience, leadership and teamwork. He cited Paris Paralympics 2024 silver medallist Nishad Kumar as an example of how determination and sustained effort can lead to achievement. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister said initiatives such as Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had helped promote sports and physical fitness among young people.

He added that the Uttarakhand government was working to expand sports facilities, improve training opportunities and encourage talent from remote parts of the state. Dhami congratulated the winners and wished all participants success in their future endeavours.