Ride home your electric scooter this festive season with a quick two-wheeler loan

Festivals in India are about more than lights and sweets. They symbolise new beginnings. Ganesh Chaturthi, in particular, is seen as one of the best times to bring home a new vehicle. And in recent years, the spotlight has shifted towards the electric scooter. With rising fuel prices, eco-friendly technology, and stylish models entering the market, electric scooters have become the preferred festive upgrade for many families. Get your electric scooter this festive season with a quick two-wheeler loan

But vehicle purchases are also about planning. Beyond the ex-showroom cost, expenses like insurance, registration, and accessories add up. For many buyers, this is where financing plays a crucial role. A two-wheeler loan helps you manage costs easily by breaking down the price of your electric scooter into easy EMIs.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance provide high-value two-wheeler loans that come with simple eligibility criteria and flexible repayment tenures. Here are five reasons why you should choose the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan for your electric scooter purchase.

High-value loans that meet your budget: The price of an electric scooter varies widely depending on the brand and features you choose. Entry-level models are affordable, while premium ones like the Ola S1 Pro come with advanced technology and higher price tags. With the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can access high-value loans of up to Rs. 21 lakh that cover both ends of the spectrum. Whether you are looking for a practical scooter or a premium upgrade, the loan ensures you do not compromise on your choice. Quick approval process: Festivals are about seizing the moment. Nobody wants to spend days waiting for approvals when the delivery of a new scooter is around the corner. Bajaj Finance ensures that your loan gets approved quickly so you can complete your purchase during the festive period itself. Simple eligibility, minimal paperwork: Traditional loans often require multiple visits, long queues, and endless documents. Bajaj Finance makes this easier by keeping eligibility straightforward and paperwork minimal. This ensures you spend less time in formality and more time enjoying your festive purchase. This simplicity is what makes the loan attractive for first-time buyers as well. Flexible repayment options: When it comes to EMIs, every individual has a different comfort zone. Some prefer to close their loan quickly with higher monthly instalments, while others want to keep EMIs low and spread them across a longer tenure. Bajaj Finance offers flexible repayment options that range between 6 and 84 months, letting you choose between short-term and long-term tenures based on your lifestyle and income. Up to 100% financing* of the on-road price: An electric scooter’s cost goes beyond just the ex-showroom price. RTO charges, road tax, insurance premiums, and accessories add significantly to the final bill. Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan provides up to 100% financing* of the on-road price, which means these additional costs are also covered. This feature allows you to ride away with your scooter without having to worry about arranging extra funds or dipping into your festive savings.

Why electric scooters are the festive upgrade of choice

The shift to electric mobility is not just about saving fuel—it is about embracing the future. Here is why an electric scooter is the right choice this season:

Lower running costs : Charging a scooter costs far less than filling a petrol tank. Over time, this saves thousands every year.

: Charging a scooter costs far less than filling a petrol tank. Over time, this saves thousands every year. Eco-friendly rides : With zero tailpipe emissions, you contribute to cleaner air and a greener tomorrow.

: With zero tailpipe emissions, you contribute to cleaner air and a greener tomorrow. Smart features : Electric scooters come loaded with digital dashboards, app-based controls, and multiple ride modes. They suit the tech-savvy lifestyle of today’s riders.

: Electric scooters come loaded with digital dashboards, app-based controls, and multiple ride modes. They suit the tech-savvy lifestyle of today’s riders. Silent, powerful performance: The instant torque of electric motors means quick acceleration, smooth rides, and no engine noise. Perfect for city commutes.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrate new beginnings with a ride that reflects progress, style, and responsibility. Choosing an electric scooter means lower running costs, eco-friendly commuting, and access to the latest smart features. Among the leading options, the Ola S1 Pro has become a favourite for its range, performance, and cutting-edge design—making it a perfect festive upgrade. And with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, bringing home your dream scooter is easier than ever. From high-value loans and quick approvals to flexible EMIs, it takes care of the financial side so you can focus on the joy of ownership.

