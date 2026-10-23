Tested to be Trusted: How Do You Know Your Honey Is Pure?

A spoonful of honey in warm water. A drizzle over breakfast. A touch of sweetness in a cup of tea. For generations, honey has held a special place in Indian homes, woven into everyday routines and traditions.

Dabur says each batch of its honey is tested against 22 quality and safety parameters and carries an AGMARK Special Grade seal. Beekeeper-level sourcing records and QR-code access to batch-specific purity certificates offer consumers information about the product’s checks and traceability.

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Its significance stretches back thousands of years. Ancient Indian texts refer to honey as Madhu, a substance valued not only for its natural sweetness but also for its place in daily life andwellness practices. Over time, while consumption habits have evolved, one thing has remained unchanged: the trust consumers place in the honey they bring home. Today, however, trust is built differently. Modern consumers want more than tradition. They want to know where their food comes from, how it is tested, and whether claims of purity are backed by verifiable standards.

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So, how can consumers better understand the quality of the honey they choose?

What Goes Into Quality Honey?

While honey may appear simple, assessing its quality involves rigorous testing of quality and safety parameters.

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{{^usCountry}} In India, honey is required to comply with the quality and safety standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In India, honey is required to comply with the quality and safety standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). {{/usCountry}}

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Dabur Honey says every batch is tested against 22 quality and safety parameters before packaging to assess its composition, quality and compliance with prescribed requirements. These checks cover parameters such as moisture, total ash, acidity, water-insoluble matter and specific gravity, along with tests designed to identify potential adulteration. Screening for heavy metalsand antibiotic residues also helps assess whether contaminants remain within prescribed safetythresholds.

The company says the purity of its honey is assessed through this combination of quality and safety checks, rather than through any single measure. Together, these tests help verify that the product meets the prescribed requirements of regulatory authorities.

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Dabur Honey's front-of-pack also carries the AGMARK Special Grade seal, representing the highest-grade category under the AGMARK grading system for honey. This provides an additional recognised framework for assessing honey quality.

Taken together, these testing and certification measures provide multiple points of verification before the product reaches consumers.

Beyond the Label: Traceability and Transparency

Quality is only a single part of the greater story. Knowing where a product comes from and being able to access information about it are important parts of the consumer experience too. For Dabur Honey, records track honey received from individual beekeepers, allowing traceability from the beekeeper level to the factory receiving the honey. This provides visibilityinto the sourcing chain and helps establish clear documentation for the honey entering Dabur'sfacilities.

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Each Dabur Honey pack also carries a QR code. By scanning it and entering the batch number, consumers can access the purity certificate associated with that specific batch. This accessibility allows consumers to view details linked directly to the honey batch they have purchased rather than relying solely on broader product claims.

The Journey Behind Every Jar

Before honey reaches the kitchen, it passes through a chain involving nature, beekeepers, and quality assessments.

Beekeepers are a vital part of this ecosystem. Across India, beekeeping supports rural livelihoods, connecting honey production with the people and communities involved in collecting and supplying it.

A jar of honey may occupy little space in a kitchen, but its journey begins long before it reaches the shelf. Knowing where the honey comes from and how it moves from beekeepers to the factory helps consumers understand its source and traceability.

Making Informed Choices

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As we become more conscious of the choices we make every day, even the simplest additions to our food deserve a closer look.

Honey has travelled a remarkable journey from the ancient concept of Madhu to the modern consumer's kitchen. While its enduring appeal remains unchanged, expectations surrounding quality, purity and transparency have evolved significantly.

Through compliance with FSSAI's prescribed quality parameters, AGMARK Special Grade certification, extensive testing protocols, beekeeper-level traceability records, and access to batch-specific purity certificates, Dabur Honey brings together multiple measures designed to support consumer confidence.

When a product has been trusted across generations, that trust deserves evidence to back it. Dabur Honey. Tested to Be Trusted.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.