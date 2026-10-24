Tissot unveils its latest campaign, The Gift of Time — a cinematic journey that celebrates the brand’s heritage while speaking to today’s generation. Presented during the festive season, the campaign embodies the spirit of celebration and togetherness, while delving into the tradition and values that have defined Tissot across time.

Tissot unveils The Gift of Time, celebrating past, present and beyond

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The film unfolds within a train carriage, where a single protagonist embarks on a surprising journey through time. From Tissot’s foundation in 1853 to today, the story reflects the Brand’s enduring presence across generations, each era reimagined with a contemporary lens. The narrative ultimately returns to the present, highlighting craftsmanship, innovation, and the value of meaningful gifts — a path that sets the stage for the milestones that have defined the brand throughout its history.

Through the decades

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The journey begins in 1853, when a father, Charles-Félicien Tissot, a gold case-fitter, and his son Charles-Émile, a watchmaker, joined forces to found the “Charles-Félicien Tissot & Son” assembly shop in their family house in Le Locle. Their beautifully crafted pocket and pendant watches quickly earned international recognition, winning prestigious prizes that paved the way for the establishment of the Manufacture at Chemin des Tourelles, which remains the heart of the brand today.

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{{^usCountry}} Tissot has continually strived for innovation, whether in the technical arena or its designs, to give birth to models which played a key role in watchmaking history. By the end of the 1930s, as wristwatches became increasingly popular, Tissot developed the world’s first anti-magnetic wristwatch, ensuring precision against magnetic fields generated by emerging electrical appliances. In parallel, the brand explored water resistance, laying the technical foundation for future collections, such as the Seastar, which was launched in the 1950s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tissot has continually strived for innovation, whether in the technical arena or its designs, to give birth to models which played a key role in watchmaking history. By the end of the 1930s, as wristwatches became increasingly popular, Tissot developed the world’s first anti-magnetic wristwatch, ensuring precision against magnetic fields generated by emerging electrical appliances. In parallel, the brand explored water resistance, laying the technical foundation for future collections, such as the Seastar, which was launched in the 1950s. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 1960s, Tissot pursued innovation with the PR 516, a model featuring shock-resistant suspended movements that delivered the robustness required by racers while ensuring style and comfort with its perforated bracelets. In the 1970s, to meet the evolving needs of its clients, the brand introduced quartz collections, while at the same time continuing to offer automatic models such as the IDEA 2001 — the world’s first watch equipped with a movement made of synthetic material that required no lubrication — the culmination of twenty years of research.

Shaping the present

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This legacy lives on today. Precision, performance, and the pursuit of surpassing conventional limits remain at the heart of Tissot’s identity, values mirrored in its role as Official Timekeeper of numerous international sporting events, including the NBA & WNBA, the Tour de France and MotoGP, as well as national partnerships such as with the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation. And just as the past shaped its present, Tissot continues to innovate through new creations that reflect its enduring spirit.

Tissot’s diverse portfolio reflects this balance of heritage and contemporary watchmaking across its collections. The iconic Tissot PRX Quartz Chronograph brings together an integrated design and a distinctive retro-modern aesthetic, while the Tissot Désir Moonphase adds a refined expression of watchmaking through its moonphase complication. Additionally, the Tissot Ballade combines classic design codes with technical precision, including COSC-certified chronometer models. Together, the collections reflect Tissot’s ability to offer timepieces that speak to different styles and occasions while remaining rooted in Swiss watchmaking expertise.

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With The Gift of Time, Tissot reaffirms its legitimacy and celebrates the power of a gesture, reminding us that everything begins with a gift.

#TheGiftOfTime

About Tissot

Tissot, watchmakers blending tradition and pioneering spirit since 1853.

Nestled in the Swiss mountains of Le Locle, Tissot crafts watches that become the storytellers of life’s voyage: it’s not just the destination that matters, but the importance of the path filled with significant milestones and unforgettable memories. The brand’s ambassadors, including American basketball star Damian Lillard, Italian motorcycling sensation Enea Bastianini, Slovenian cyclist Primož Roglič, and Chinese Actors Liu Yifei and Simon Gong exemplify the hours of dedication preceding one’s excellence.

On a broader stage, Tissot also partners with the NBA, MotoGP™, and the Tour de France as their Official Timekeeper. Discover Tissot’s collections: T-Touch, PRX, Chemin des Tourelles. Every Swiss timepiece crafted embodies a fusion of heritage and innovation, and while priced accessibly, it stands as an enduring legacy defying the constraints of time. Going beyond watchmaking and timekeeping, Tissot accompanies individuals in every moment, celebrating not only the achievements but the journey itself.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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