UP CM orders security, sanitation measures for Garhmukteshwar, Tigri fairs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela at Garhmukteshwar and the Tigri Mela, directing officials to ensure adequate security, sanitation, healthcare and transport arrangements ahead of the events.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

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The fairs will be held from November 17 to 26 and are expected to draw 25-30 lakh devotees, with the main bathing day scheduled for November 24, according to the state government. Adityanath described Garhmukteshwar Mela as the “Mini Kumbh of Western UP” and said it should reflect faith, discipline and cleanliness.

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Officials from Meerut, Bareilly, Amroha, Hapur and Moradabad, among other districts and divisions, participated in the review through video conferencing. The chief minister directed departments concerned to complete preparations within the stipulated timeline and conduct inspections before the fairs begin.

Security and emergency response

Adityanath directed authorities to deploy adequate police personnel, including women officers, along with National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams on both sides of the river. CCTV cameras, watchtowers, public address systems, fire tenders and rescue boats are to be arranged. A 24-hour control room must remain operational, while traffic diversions and parking arrangements should be planned in advance.

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{{^usCountry}} He also asked senior police officers, including those at the ADG, IG, DIG and SSP levels, to counsel personnel before deployment and instructed police officers to avoid making social media reels while on duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also asked senior police officers, including those at the ADG, IG, DIG and SSP levels, to counsel personnel before deployment and instructed police officers to avoid making social media reels while on duty. {{/usCountry}}

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Temporary hospitals at community health centre level, ambulances and adequate medical staff are to be made available. Officials were also asked to ensure uninterrupted electricity, safe drinking water and additional buses for devotees.

Cleanliness and cultural events

The chief minister ordered a complete ban on single-use plastic and directed officials to ensure adequate sanitation workers, waste collection arrangements and clean bathing ghats. The river should be channelised wherever necessary to maintain sufficient water at the ghats.

He also directed authorities to prohibit the sale of liquor and intoxicants within the fair's command area and take action against conduct contrary to the religious character of the event.

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Cultural programmes will include Bhagwat Katha, Rasleela, Ramlila and spiritual events centred on Lord Shiva, alongside laser and drone shows. Local artists will be encouraged to participate. Adityanath also ordered action against those spreading misinformation on social media and called for awareness campaigns against substance abuse.