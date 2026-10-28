UP raises minimum wages for workers, steps up push to attract investment

Uttar Pradesh has revised variable dearness allowance (VDA) rates for workers in 74 scheduled employments, increasing minimum monthly wages by ₹174.25 to ₹238.39, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state was emerging as a major centre for investment, innovation and industry.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

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The revised wage rates will apply from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, according to an order issued by the labour department on October 21. The revision is based on the average All-India Consumer Price Index of 431 points for January to June 2026, taking into account changes in the cost of living.

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In Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the revised monthly minimum wage is ₹13,883.59 for unskilled workers, ₹15,271.41 for semi-skilled workers and ₹17,106.39 for skilled workers. In other districts with municipal corporations, the rates are ₹13,189.68, ₹14,507.46 and ₹16,250.86, respectively. In the remaining districts, the monthly rates are ₹12,530.25 for unskilled workers, ₹13,782.30 for semi-skilled workers and ₹15,438.42 for skilled workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has asked employers, industrial units and establishments covered by the order to pay workers according to the revised rates and their skill categories. Daily minimum wages will be calculated at one twenty-sixth of the monthly rate. Workers already receiving wages above the revised rates will continue to receive the higher amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has asked employers, industrial units and establishments covered by the order to pay workers according to the revised rates and their skill categories. Daily minimum wages will be calculated at one twenty-sixth of the monthly rate. Workers already receiving wages above the revised rates will continue to receive the higher amount. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, CM Adityanath said in a social media post on October 28 that improved law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment were helping Uttar Pradesh attract investment. He said the state had moved away from what he described as a lack of clear vision and concrete planning before 2017, and credited the double-engine government’s approach of reform, performance and transformation for changing the investment climate.

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The Chief Minister said a meeting with a Singapore delegation would focus on new investment opportunities, accelerating existing projects and moving investments towards production. He said the state was progressing towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy, with investment expected to support new industries and employment.